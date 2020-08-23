We’re saturated with information these days but a bombardment of facts, figures, and speculation coming from all directions, often skewed by political agendas, can lead to a loss of perspective.
Let’s look at some of the COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday, a total of 139,000 Louisianans tested positive for the coronavirus. But 118,120 have recovered, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That is a really big deal that so many have survived after getting the coronavirus.
The state saw its first spike in cases in early April. But then the numbers flattened most of the summer until late June and early July when the second spike was higher than the first.
But the number of those testing positive is once again on the decline. LDH reports the number of new confirmed cases dropped 50% over the past 14 days. Even more telling is the significant drop in hospitalizations.
But even though the number of those testing positive is once again declining, the virus clearly is still out there among us and killing people. On Wednesday, LDH reported 37 COVID-19 related fatalities. The department reported 28 deaths on Tuesday and 19 on Monday. As of Thursday morning, the state reports a tragic 4,468 souls have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.
But even with that devastating number, the chance of dying from the virus for Louisiana residents is minimal: 99.9% of us escaped death at the hands of the virus since it was first reported in the state in March.
Another number to consider is the high percent of COVID-19 fatalities from nursing home residents and patients living in long-term care facilities. More than 40% of the reported coronavirus fatalities in Louisiana came from among the state’s 24,000 nursing home residents.
We mourn and grieve for the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives.
Nationally, those testing positive for COVID-19 is also declining. The numbers peaked in April but dropped to a low in early July. Coronavirus-related deaths spiked most of July and August but nowhere near their peak in April. The fatality numbers nationally have leveled off and flattened for most of August.
Globally, the chart tracking COVID-19 fatalities shows a peak in April when 7,500 were dying of the virus on average each day. The number then improved in May. But the global fatality rate began to rise again reaching a second peak in late July.
The global COVID-19 death rate has mostly stabilized from late July to today and has not returned to its peak in April. Globally we are currently seeing a 7-day average of about 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths per day. Typically, 150,000 people die each day globally; 50,000 die each day of heart disease.
We will never know how many lives were shortened by the fear generated in the hearts of many worried they would contract the coronavirus, especially the elderly and vulnerable. It is difficult to measure how many avoided much-needed health care, refusing to visit a doctor or hospital fearing they’ll catch the virus.
And then there is the stress generated by economic hardship caused by the government shutdown of the economy. Health care experts often talk about how too much fear and worry can lead to deteriorating health.
But that’s not to say we should take the virus lightly. It is deadly. It has taken the lives of more than 4,400 Louisianans as of Thursday. Let’s hope and pray better days are ahead when it comes to the coronavirus.
Email Dan Fagan at Faganshow@gmail.com.