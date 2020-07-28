It’s early Tuesday morning as I write this. My computer is open to a Nola.com webpage dated July 29, 2020. It was posted at 12:46 a.m. The headline on the page reads: “Man fatally shot overnight in CBD New Orleans following rash of gun violence: NOPD”
The story reports that the overnight shooting in the heart of the Central Business District was the second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Three hours prior, the same journalist posted a story reporting two additional New Orleans shootings injuring three others.
The story posted late Monday night tells of a man and a woman shot at France and North Villere Streets. Another man was shot on Clover Street. Five people had already been shot, two fatally.
Nothing to see here. Life rolls on in the city ironically dubbed “The Big Easy.”
While bullets were flying in New Orleans, the same was true for Baton Rouge, where police found the victim, dead of gunshot wounds, in the 1700 block of North Harco Drive on Monday afternoon.
Homicides are skyrocketing in the capital city. It’s so bad now the police union paid for a couple of Interstate 10 billboards warning potential visitors of the danger.
One reads: “Warning: Enter at your own risk. As of July 12, 2020, 46 homicides in 7 months.”
The billboard also quotes Police Chief Murphy Paul, “I’m worried.” Another billboard describes Baton Rouge as the fifth-deadliest American city.
According to a recent New York Times report, New Orleans has the third-highest increase in the nation in homicides this year of the cities the paper looked at. If you apply the same criteria to Baton Rouge, the capital city had the fifth-highest increase in homicides this year over last.
New Orleans and Baton Rouge are typical of other traditionally violent cities experiencing an unusually deadly summer. USA Today reports homicides and shootings are up this year in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Houston, Charlotte, Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Kansas City.
What USA Today did not report is each of these cities are, like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, run by Democrats. Coincidence? At some point, the question must be asked. Is the rap that Democrats are soft on crime true and is that why the cities they run are so violent and deadly?
We know the criminal justice system is busted and broke in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson all but admitted so earlier this year when asked about the explosion in growth of automobile break-ins in the city.
“We arrest individuals time and time again for these crimes, unfortunately, they are back on the streets and we just have to continue to arrest them,” Ferguson said. “It’s gotten to the point where our district captains know the names of some of the individuals. That’s how familiar we are with these individuals, and that’s never a good thing.”
To say New Orleans is a lawless town is an understatement. Close to 7 in 10 homicides never result in an arrest, according to an analysis of killings between 2010 and 2017 by The Washington Post. In Baton Rouge, it’s not much better. More than half of all killings don’t end in an arrest.
Here’s how that lawlessness plays out in real life. Sunday night at the Brother’s Mart on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East an employee asked a customer to put on a mask. Surveillance cameras show the customer was not pleased with the request. So, he dealt with his anger the same way so many other New Orleanians have before him. He left the store, went to his car, grabbed a gun, came back into the store, and shot multiple times at employees. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Why not shoot up the place? Spraying bullets carries little consequence in the Crescent City.
