Are cops intentionally targeting and seeking out minorities for abuse in large numbers simply because of the color of their skin? Or could it be the problem is not nearly as common as we are told it is?
It is an important question because the “cops hate minorities” narrative is a dangerous one. Many living in crime-ridden neighborhoods already distrust the police, often with justification. That makes it more difficult for cops to do their jobs. If violent repeat offenders are successful in getting away with shooting up the neighborhood without fear of consequence, it’s the law-abiding who are denied peace of mind that safety and law and order bring.
Police brutality is wrong. But it seems all we’re hearing these days, especially from millionaire athletes, is that police brutality is out of control. To challenge or question the narrative instantly brings condemnation as being unsympathetic and racist.
This past week, Saints players wore the name of Jacob Blake taped to their helmets during practice. Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back several times by a White cop in Kenosha, Wis. Blake survived the shooting but may be permanently paralyzed.
The situation is tragic, but it is also complex.
A woman called police to report that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Cops tried to arrest the 29-year old but had trouble subduing him. They even tried to taser him twice, but he continued to fight and resist.
At one point, Blake was able to get one of the officers in a headlock. He then fought his way back to the driver's side of his vehicle where the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirms a knife was sitting on the floorboard.
“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward,” read the Kenosha Police Department report.
“While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back.”
Blake had three previous outstanding warrants for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree sexual assault, a felony. He also had a history of resisting arrest and had three previous gun-related charges.
What is wrong is that there is so much pressure these days to presume and prejudge as racially motivated any cop who shoots a person of color.
Nowhere has the anti-cop message been more prominent and in-your-face than the restart of the NBA season. For the Pelicans' first game back, the entire team and coaches kneeled during the national anthem. I love watching the Pelicans, especially Zion Williamson, but when the team took a knee, I turned the game off and haven’t watched since.
In 2016, Yale University studied racial differences in police use of deadly force: “On the most extreme use of force — officer-involved shootings — we find no racial differences in either the raw data or when contextual factors are taken into account,” the report read.
The Washington Post database of fatal police shootings showed 14 unarmed Black victims and 25 unarmed White victims in 2019.
But the numbers don’t matter when it comes to virtue-signaling wokeness. So many are so obsessed with proving they’re not racist, they’re willing to advance a message that is fundamentally untrue.
