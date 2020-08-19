Since COVID-19 first appeared in the state in the winter of 2020, more than 99.9% of Louisianans have not died from the virus. How much the rigid lockdown of our state’s economy helped lower the coronavirus death rate is a debate for another day.
What is not up for debate is the economic devastation those restrictions have left behind. In New Orleans, where Democrat Mayor LaToya Cantrell has inflicted especially harsh dictates on businesses, much more stringent than those mandated on the state level, the numbers are staggering.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association estimates the mayor’s lockdowns could lead to as many as half of all New Orleans eateries closing permanently.
“I’m not being gloomy, I’m just going through the math,” said LRA president and CEO Stan Harris. “Restaurants don’t file for bankruptcy. They just close.”
K-Paul’s Louisiana’s Kitchen, one of New Orleans’ best-known restaurants has closed for good.
“The business has been bleeding through this, and you can only bleed so much before you have to stop it,” said Paul Miller, K-Paul’s owner and chef.
The lockdown of the state’s economy cost close to a half a million Louisianans their jobs in 2020 when you factor in freelancers, independent contractors, and those who work in the gig economy. That’s one in every five members of the state’s workforce. More than 20,000 newly filed for unemployment benefits this month alone. The longer the state delays the full reopening of the economy, the greater the economic carnage left behind.
Louisiana’s economy was already sputtering and lagging the rest of the nation’s after Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, transferred to government multiple billions out of the job-creating private sector during his first term.
And yet even with the state’s private sector on life support today, Edwards continues to show his bias toward the health and viability of government over the private sector. Despite the widespread economic hardship suffered by so many, some state employees are getting raises, costing $57 million.
It’s no secret government employees typically and disproportionately vote Democratic.
The Republican-dominated Legislature voted to withhold the money for pay raises for some civil service employees in July, arguing the state should first wait until October revenue projections are released. Edwards vetoed that clause from House Bill 1, the general appropriations bill.
“Giving pay raises to state employees while hundreds of thousands of Louisiana citizens are unemployed is unconscionable and tone-deaf, " said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. “The Legislature showed fiscal restraint by holding back pay raises, which the governor vetoed.”
Hewitt is worried Edwards will revert to his old tricks of pushing for higher taxes if October revenue projections are dim. They most certainly will be.
“Any future attempt by the governor to raise taxes during this economic crisis is dead on arrival,” Hewitt said.
On Friday during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, the governor’s budget chief Jay Dardenne tried to convince legislators the State Civil Service Commission would have approved the raises for state employees anyway.
But Lindsay Ruiz de Chavez, public information officer for the commission, sent me a statement reading in part: “The governor vetoed any and all language in HB1 removing, or holding in escrow, funding for market adjustments. State agencies facing the disbursement of market adjustments without sufficient funding have the opportunity, up to the date of disbursement, to request an exemption from the State Civil Service Commission. State Civil Service received no such requests.”
In other words, since Edwards controls state agencies, he could have directed agencies to request that the Civil Service Commission withhold the raises.
Dardenne claiming otherwise is spin in its purest form; the best argument the administration can make is that the Civil Service Commission is notoriously independent of governors and may or may not have approved any delays in the raises, especially as at that time the money to pay for them was available in the budget.
The recent set of raises for some civil-service employees is the second time this year Edwards hiked the pay of those working for the state. Beginning in July, Edwards’ nonclassified political employees like commissioners and department heads began receiving a total of close to $1 million in extra pay.
Thanks to Edwards, state employees are getting bigger paychecks in 2020 while one in every five workers in Louisiana’s private sector are jobless. Remember that when Edwards starts warning of pending “fiscal cliffs” to convince you to give up more of your money as he did in his first term.
Email Dan Fagan at Faganshow@gmail.com.