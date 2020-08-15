Louisiana’s last-place rankings in most categories are often blamed on the governor or Legislature. State leaders need to get their act together, we’re told. But the question must be asked: How much of the state’s problems are a result of Louisiana’s two largest cities? Cities that are a mess and poorly run.

The FBI’s most recent report has Louisiana ranked No. 1 in killings with 14.4 murders per 100,000. New Orleans and Baton Rouge are the two main drivers of this carnage. They are two of the most dangerous cities in the country, if not in the world.

There is a clear correlation between poverty and crime. Some on the left blame poverty for crime. But most poor people in Louisiana would never consider committing a crime. Crime is an accelerant of poverty. If a neighborhood, city or state is dangerous, businesses are less likely to locate there, meaning fewer jobs.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn’t seem to get this when she complains of “food deserts” in North Baton Rouge. Broome rightly argues those living in North Baton Rouge don’t have access to healthy produce. But can you blame a grocer for not locating in North Baton Rouge knowing the likelihood their store will be robbed or their employees killed is considerably higher than in safe neighborhoods?

North Baton Rouge is short on grocery stores because the city-parish has failed miserably in protecting the law-abiding citizens living there. Make the neighborhood safe; grocery stores will flood the area.

Broome’s often antagonistic relationship with Baton Rouge police leaders doesn’t help. BRPD union President Sgt. Brandon Blust recently accused Broome of snubbing her nose at officers working events and ignoring personal greetings from them. He also accused Broome of demonizing cops prior to investigation outcomes.

Having an anti-cop mayor is not going to make North Baton Rouge any safer.

While we’re talking dysfunction, in New Orleans the city is so poorly run the violent are literally getting away with murder. As many as 7 in 10 homicides typically go unsolved in New Orleans.

Just where do tax dollars go in New Orleans? It’s certainly not to fix the drainage system or repair roads. And car break-ins are out of control. In a rare admission of how feckless and inept the city’s criminal justice system is, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson recently admitted what his department is doing isn’t working.

“We arrest individuals time and time again for these crimes and unfortunately they are back on the streets and we just have to continue to arrest them,” Ferguson said. “It's gotten to the point where our district captains know the names of some of the individuals.”

To say New Orleans is dysfunctional and poorly run is the mother of all understatements.

New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett was recently booked for driving drunk while sitting behind the wheel of an expensive taxpayer-funded Chevy Tahoe. Brossett crossed the median and crashed into another car. He pleaded not guilty.

Brossett’s colleague on the council, Jason Williams, has legal problems of his own. Williams has been indicted on 11 tax fraud charges. Despite that, he’s running for district attorney. Thus far, Williams leads the field in fundraising. And shockingly, the Alliance for Good Government recently endorsed Williams for the job.

Why not? Paying taxes is apparently not a prerequisite for holding a leadership position in the highly dysfunctional city of New Orleans. Voters knew of LaToya Cantrell’s federal tax problems before they elected her as mayor. Was anyone really surprised when it was revealed she faced new liens for unpaid federal taxes even after becoming mayor? Cantrell, who makes close to $300,000 along with her husband, refused to answer questions about her tax dodging. All she would say is, it’s complicated.

As long as Baton Rouge and New Orleans continue to be so poorly run, don’t expect Louisiana’s last-place rankings to change anytime soon.

