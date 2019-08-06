As deeply divided as Americans are on most issues, most do not support infanticide. Why would they? Why would anyone? A poll conducted earlier this year by a pro-life group, the Susan B. Anthony List, found 77% support legislation ensuring doctors provide health care for babies surviving abortions. There aren't many issues on which 77% of Americans agree.
And yet something bizarre and inexplicable is happening with the leadership of the Democratic Party. Most of the national leaders are blocking attempts to prevent infanticide. And there's more. Some are even supporting legislation enabling infanticide. Here's how Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, described earlier this year what would happen to a baby surviving an abortion under a bill he supported in his state allowing infanticide.
"The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
Northam's callous comments are chilling. They motivated some congressional Republicans to introduce The Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act requiring doctors to provide medical care for infants surviving abortion.
“Far too many babies born alive during attempted abortions are denied crucial medical care and left to die,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish tweeted on Monday. “Liberals in Washington aren’t just ignoring this horrific practice, they’re actively preventing a vote on protections for abortion survivors.”
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act failed earlier this year in the Senate. The measure needed 60 votes but only got 53. Forty-four senators, all Democrats, voted against the bill. Just three Democrats crossed the aisle and voted in favor of the bill with Republicans. All six Senate Democrats running for president voted against the bill.
Scalise wants a vote on the legislation in the House, but with Democrats in control and Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, his attempts have failed. Scalise says he's requested 80 different times for a vote on the bill, and each time, Pelosi denied it.
“What is Speaker Pelosi afraid of? These life-saving protections are widely supported by Republican, Democrat, and independent voters alike,” said Scalise. “House Democrats must stand up against special interests in the abortion industry and finally bring the Born-Alive Act to the floor for a vote."
Scalise tried to bypass Pelosi in getting the bill passed, but that also failed.
"We also filed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Born-Alive Act. The discharge petition only needs a simple majority of signatures. Yet, while all 197 Republicans signed the petition, only three Democrats were willing to do so. Is it really possible that only three Democrats in the House believe babies born alive during an abortion deserve medical care? As grim as it sounds, that’s the reality we face," said Scalise.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, the state delegation's only Democrat, refused to sign the petition protecting babies surviving an abortion.
As divided as we are as a nation, fortunately, most Americans do not support abandoning a baby to die after birth. It's deeply disturbing that so many leaders in the Democratic Party are taking a stubborn stand in support of the barbaric practice of infanticide.
Credit Scalise for calling out Democrats as they drift more to the extreme by denying a child, already born, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It makes you wonder, as Democratic leaders continue to pander to the party's hard-left base, what they will embrace next?
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.