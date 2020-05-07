It’s not about masks. It’s about freedom. You remember freedom. We all had it before the government snatched it from us in broad daylight. No more work, church, haircuts or peaceful walks in the park. It’s gotten worse. Now, it’s no longer what we can’t do. It’s what we must do.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, produced a video this week wearing a mask recommending you do the same saying “it’s the neighborly thing to do.” But he’s gone a step further. Edwards mandated mask wearing for any employees with contact with the public. Edwards called mask-wearing the new normal.
And now there’s mask-shaming. State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a New Orleans Democrat, mask-shamed her fellow legislators this week.
“Egregious & Irresponsible for #lalege to convene and Senate and House leadership to offer, but not REQUIRE masks be worn by all in the Capitol,” Peterson tweeted.
Government requiring stuff is all the rage these days. New Orleans State Rep. Mandie Landry, also a Democrat, got in on the shaming calling out Republicans for not wearing masks on the House floor.
“There is such a callous disregard for the health and lives of all the staff who have to be here and all the members here. I just really can’t believe that some people would not do such a minimal action such as wearing a mask,” said Landry.
Landry also questioned the idea of convening the legislature, tweeting, “I worry for staff; & I worry about dying because of TORT REFORM. We don’t need to be in session Monday.”
Republicans are pushing for tort reform this session and most Democrats oppose it. With Louisiana’s economy on life support, ending the state’s status as a judicial hellhole is crucial to our recovery.
Landry went on to praise her fellow House Democrats for wearing masks but condemned Republicans for not falling in line.
“More pics of all the R’s not wearing masks which is literally the least they could do to not infect staff and other legislators,” tweeted Landry.
Landry, who as an attorney represents abortion clinics, is concerned about the lives of others. What’s that I smell? Could it be the stench of hypocrisy? I guess that whole, “my body my choice” mantra doesn’t apply when it comes to wearing masks.
A photo surfaced this week showing Landry testifying during a committee hearing on April 15 during the peak of the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Guess what? No mask!
In defense of Landry, mask-wearing or mask-shaming wasn’t a thing back then. The World Health Organization did not recommend wearing a mask and neither did the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Surgeon General. But since then, the CDC and the Surgeon General have flip-flopped on the issue and now say you should wear a mask. If you’re going to order us around, at least be consistent.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, mandated face-covering for businesses wanting to reopen but quickly reversed his decision.
“It became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do,” said DeWine.
But many Americans have simply accepted the government telling them what to do. The far-reaching, extreme, and radical measures governors like Edwards imposed during the COVID-19 scare represent the greatest challenge to individual liberties since the inception of our great nation. Some of us are reaching a boiling point.
This week, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, announced she’ll require business owners to keep a log with contact information of all customers who enter their establishment. Cantrell says this will give the city the ability to track people who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Did you ever think you would see the day the government would want to know where you ate or stopped in to have a beer?
How much further are they going to go? When will this all end? When do we go back to being free?
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.