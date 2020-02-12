Chester James Carville’s Louisiana roots run deep. Carville, nicknamed the Ragin' Cajun, became a superstar in the world of politics when as campaign manager, he orchestrated Bill Clinton’s presidential victory in 1992. Carville is a native of Carville, Louisiana, a city named after his paternal grandfather.
The oft abrasive and outspoken Carville is an old school liberal. A Bernie Sanders he’s not. This past week Carville called out his fellow Democrats for the direction his beloved party is headed. The nation took notice.
"There’s a certain part of the Democratic Party that wants us to be a cult. I’m not interested in being in a cult. I’m 75 years old. I’m just not a very culty person," said Carville on MSNBC.
Carville’s especially worried the party’s embracing of socialism will turn off African American voters, traditionally a reliable voting block for Democrats.
“African American voters are not interested in socialism and a revolution and all this foolishness you hear, but instead want to be sold on a vision for how they fit into this country," said Carville.
Carville may sound like a moderate or a centrist, but he denies being one. Carville claims he’s a liberal. But not the kind of liberal like most of the Democrats running for president.
"They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen," said Carville.
Carville is clearly no fan of self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Carville does admit he would vote for Sanders if he becomes his party’s nominee. But Carville seems to believe the American people are too smart to fall for Sanders's message of free stuff for everyone. Especially free college for all.
“What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this s**t,” said Carville.
Carville argued in this newspaper on Sunday that political parties exist to win elections. You can’t do much without power.
“Winning this election is all that matters — and the way to do it is not running some rat race to the farthest reaches of left-wing zombie land.”
Carville seems terrified of the prospect of four more years of Trump. The late great columnist Charles Krauthammer once wrote, “Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.” Carville is exhibit A that Krauthammer was onto something.
“It is plainly clear to me that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in modern American history. He is odious. He has broken the law. He is racist. And I believe the Senate should have removed him from office and he should be shackled in a prison cell,” said Carville.
In case you were wondering what odious means: extremely unpleasant, repulsive. Carville also claimed that under Trump “white supremacists have been allowed to crawl out from under their rocks and show their faces in the sun again.”
What he didn’t mention is that under Trump, the unemployment rate for minorities in America is at an all-time low. If Trump’s a racist, he isn’t a very good one.
Carville angrily said on MSNBC this week “The only thing between the United States and the abyss is the Democratic Party … I’m scared to death. I really am.”
Undoubtedly, Carville is sincere in his doomsday beliefs. Many of my liberal friends seem to hate our president on a cellular level and believe him to be a great danger to our nation.
I don’t get it. Trump cut taxes and regulations allowing the free market and American ingenuity to create great wealth for our nation in a very short period of time. Trump’s kept us out of any wars while at the same time doing considerable harm to the dangerous global Islamist Jihadist movement. And he’s had the courage to take on our trade partners. Something no other modern-day president would dare try.
If Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing, Chester James Carville has a severe case of it. All the more reason Carville is upset with his own party for going so radical, knowing they could very well hand Trump a second term. If that happens, into the abyss we go.
