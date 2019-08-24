New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is once again revealing just how far out of the mainstream her politics are. The California-born Democrat signaled on Monday her support for the four hard-left leaning congresswomen known as “The Squad.”
“I’m proud to wear this beautiful pin by our very own Kevin Griffin of #nolapins and to stand with #TheSquad and with women in leadership at every level,” tweeted Cantrell.
The pin in question displays congressional Democrats known as The Squad: U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. All four are known for embracing the most radical of leftist and socialist policies and anti-American sentiments. At least two of the four are considered by many as clinging to a heavy anti-Israel bent.
Shortly after taking office in January, Omar tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Tlaib once said, “There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust.” Omar and Tlaib are so antisemitic the nation of Israel recently banned the U.S. congresswomen from visiting.
Cantrell’s thumbs-up for “The Squad” is not surprising. My experience in covering politicians most of my adult life is the harder to the left they lean, the more anti-Israel they are. Cantrell angered many of her own Twitter followers by aligning herself with the antisemitic congresswomen. Here are some of their tweets:
“I didn't realize @mayorcantrell was an anti-Semite. Noted.”
“So, either you are extremely stupid, or you are blatantly antisemitic. Those 4 hate Jews and Omar Ilhan and Tlhib have known ties to extremist groups. "
“Being an antisemite doesn’t sound very inclusive.”
“So, you stand with racists and people who literally despise the country that they live in? Please stay out of national politics and actually try to address the devastating crime that plagues this city.”
“I guess you stand with them on their anti-Jew stance. Poor choice. Focus on New Orleans. There's plenty to fix here. “
“So how is wearing a pin, supporting an anti-Semite group going to stop the rampant car burglaries going on across the city?”
This is not Cantrell’s first time supporting the antisemitic. Last year, as mayor-elect and still sitting on the City Council, she co-sponsored a resolution promoted by the Palestinian Solidarity Committee. The resolution supported the organization’s Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement targeting Israel. It’s a movement heavily criticized by most Republicans and Democrats. The BDS movement typically only enjoys support from the hardest of left-leaning Democrats.
Twenty-two governors, both Republicans and Democrats, have either issued an executive order or signed legislation prohibiting involvement with companies boycotting Israel. Even liberal states like New York and California passed such legislation. Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law a three years ago prohibiting companies that boycott Israel from entering into contracts with state agencies.
Even Mitch Landrieu, still mayor of New Orleans at the time of the vote, distanced himself from Cantrell, saying the resolution was "ill-advised, gratuitous and does not reflect the policy of the city of New Orleans." U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy went even further, saying the resolution "is rooted in anti-Semitism and a hatred of Israel.”
Cantrell insisted at the time that the resolution she co-sponsored was not anti-Israel, but the group she worked with to write it said otherwise.
“Today's historic vote determines whether New Orleans will be the first city in the South to begin the process to divest from Israel," read a Palestinian Solidarity Committee Facebook post the day of the vote on the resolution.
The pressure and outrage from the antisemitic ordinance were so great Cantrell eventually flip-flopped and voted to rescind the ordinance.
It’s bizarre how so many on the hard left have such disdain for the peace-loving nation of Israel. It must be especially difficult for members of the Jewish community living in New Orleans to understand why their mayor would side with such open and blatant anti-Semites like “The Squad.” For a mayor who often preaches inclusiveness, her actions aren’t backing up her words.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.