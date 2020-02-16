The pro-abortion group, the Guttmacher Institute, is slamming Louisiana for its consistent history of fighting to protect the lives of the unborn since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the barbaric procedure of abortion in 1973.
"The history of Louisiana's abortion restrictions are in fact a history of attempts to ban abortion, it's not about giving care to patients," Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute said.
The Institute characterized Louisiana as “very hostile” to abortion rights. The group reports Louisiana has passed into law 89 different restrictions on abortion in the past 47 years. That’s many more than most states. Indiana passed the second-highest number of restrictions of abortion with 63. A dozen states implemented fewer than 10 abortion restrictions and five states, Connecticut, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, have never adopted any restrictions, according to the group.
“The state has gone to extremes in restricting abortion. Having such a large number of restrictions impacts access to abortion in Louisiana in a variety of ways, from making it harder for patients to get to an abortion provider or pay for an abortion to making it harder for providers to keep their facility doors open,” the Guttmacher report read.
Next month, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the constitutionality of a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a local hospital before ending the life of a child living peacefully and comfortably in their mother’s womb. The law is currently on hold. It’s similar to one passed in Texas that was struck down by the high court. But the make-up of the court has since changed, and pro-life advocates are optimistic enough justices will this time rule in favor of protecting the unborn.
“The state has one singular goal. Eliminating providers’ ability to offer abortion care and patients’ ability to obtain such care. The Supreme Court should see Louisiana’s false claims for what they are and strike down the admitting privileges law, just as the Court did in 2016,” the Guttmacher report read.
Oddly enough, the Guttmacher Institute argues requiring abortionist to have admitting privileges at a local hospital would not improve the safety of the mother.
“Collectively, these bans demonstrate that Louisiana’s real agenda is not to support patient health, but to limit access to services and stigmatize abortion.”
But occasionally abortions go wrong and if the abortionist does not have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, it could endanger the life of the mother. And if the baby survives the abortion, the child would have a much better chance of living, the more qualified the doctor.
But most importantly if requiring admitting privileges for the abortionist causes clinics to close, as some claim it will, then 100% of the babies targeted for execution will survive. The institute said nothing in its report of the health and welfare of the unborn child.
The Guttmacher Institute admits many of the 89 abortion restrictions passed in Louisiana through the years are not in effect. They’ve either been struck down in court or are in the process of being argued. Louisiana recently passed the “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion once the child’s heart is detected. The law is similar to one passed in Mississippi. The abortion bans in both states are on hold while they’re argued in court.
Last month, the New Orleans based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn its prior ruling that determined the fetal heartbeat abortion ban is unconstitutional. Other states passing similar bans are Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio and Alabama. This matter will in all likelihood end up before the Supreme Court.
It’s noteworthy that most everything the left advocates for involves less freedom for the individual. I can only think of one exception to this rule. That’s the freedom to end the life of a child.
Louisianans should be proud of many of our leader’s longstanding efforts to protect the most innocent and vulnerable among us. We are a majority pro-life state. Even many of our Democrats take a stand for life. That’s a good thing and will place us on the right side of history.
Email Dan:Faganshow@gmail.com Twitter, @DanFaganShow.