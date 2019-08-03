In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge. Rispone, one of the Republican candidates in the Louisiana governor's race has released his first TV ad, touting support of President Donald Trump. Rispone's 30-second spot began airing statewide Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in what his campaign described as a $1 million media buy.