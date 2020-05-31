Viva Cantrell! LaToya Cantrell now fancies herself a revolutionary. During a video town hall hosted by columnist Stephanie Grace on Wednesday, the Democratic mayor called for big changes in New Orleans made possible by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is our opportunity. I believe it. We won’t see it again anytime soon. This is our revolution,” Cantrell told Grace.
Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, once famously said, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Cantrell is all over it.
“This is our time,” said Cantrell. “This is the city’s time to reimagine how we live, how we move about, how we enjoy, how we get to know and learn the fabric of our city. “
First order of the revolution: no cars in the French Quarter.
“I put together a team looking at the French Quarter. I call it no cars in the quarter,” said Cantrell. “We’re using this as an opportunity to reimagine the Quarter, more pedestrian malls. I see it. I want it all open. With this, we are evaluating policies and procedures involving street performers, artists. But it gives us more opportunity to spread out our culture bearers and to provide them with greater access, giving them space to do what they do,” she added.
Cantrell believes shutting vehicles out of the Quarter will open up more space for restaurants to place tables outside. But the mayor was short on specifics. She didn’t explain how those living in the Quarter would get home if they couldn’t drive to their house? The French Quarter is a neighborhood too, not just a tourist attraction. And where would everyone park with the Quarter spaces no longer available? How would French Quarter hotels and restaurants get deliveries if there were no vehicles allowed?
Cantrell’s revolution calls for more big changes. She claims to have “learned from prior pandemics globally.”
“More parks and recs space grew out of pandemics. Public housing. I told my team let’s turn the map around and be so creative and innovative. Let’s not leave anything on the table. There’s no bad idea,” said Cantrell.
Cantrell didn’t say much to offer comfort to the many businesses currently shuttered and employees out of work in the city she runs. The mayor offered up no benchmarks or criteria that would motivate her to reopen the city. Mostly she reiterated she would rely on the data. But what data? Hospitalizations, COVID-19 related deaths and confirmed cases of the virus have dropped dramatically in New Orleans. Just what is the mayor looking for in “the data?”
Cantrell was more than happy to talk about cracking the whip on businesses she described as “bad actors.” Cantrell told Grace there are 144 businesses not in compliance in New Orleans.
“I tell my team be swift and if they don’t follow the rules, shut them down!” said Cantrell.
“Have businesses been closed down yet?” asked Grace.
“Not just yet. But I’ll get an update from code enforcement where some of those actions have been taken, “responded Cantrell.
Grace read a question from a Gentilly couple asking the mayor if they’ll be able to have their wedding in October. Cantrell told the couple she didn’t know. Cantrell has also said she didn’t know if the city would have Mardi Gras in 2021, eight and a half months from now.
Cantrell has lagged behind the state when it comes to restoring basic freedoms taken away based on the fears of COVID-19. Most of what Cantrell said during the 40 minute or so virtual town hall would not give New Orleanians desiring to have their freedoms restored much hope. For those wanting more of the lockdown, Cantrell was singing their tune. The mayor clearly is not in a hurry to reopen the city anytime soon.
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette study found one in every four workers in New Orleans has lost their job. That’s 10 points higher than the national unemployment average.
Last year, Cantrell traveled to Cuba. She complimented the communist government by telling a Miami television station she hoped to learn more about how they do things there. Castro was a revolutionary. Viva Cantrell!
