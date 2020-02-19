Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain is calling out Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for the billionaire’s snooty and demeaning take on farmers.
“Anybody, even people in this room can be a farmer,” Bloomberg told a group of University of Oxford students in a 2016 video that recently surfaced. “It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn.”
Bloomberg went on to compare farming to working during the industrial revolution, saying neither require much thought. He then argued it takes so much more to work in today’s information economy.
“The skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different,” Bloomberg said.
“Being a farmer is more difficult than just digging a hole,” said Strain. “Farmers constantly deal with challenges during planting seasons — weather, disease and pests, equipment costs, and instability in the marketplace. They are required to understand the science of agriculture which involves chemicals to control disease and pests. They must adjust to weather conditions in which a flood, freeze or drought could wipe out a crop. To survive, they must also understand the business of agriculture.”
Strain clearly knows more about farming than Bloomberg. Louisianans plant, grow and harvest soybeans, rice, grain, corn, cotton, hay, sweet potatoes, pecans, wheat, sorghum, and sugar cane. Our farms also produce all types of meats and milk. Louisiana agriculture contributes more than $13 billion to our economy. The sector is made up of early rising, hardworking, tougher than nails and highly skilled technicians that know how to make the earth produce a bountiful harvest.
“There are no days off in farming. For many farmers, it is their passion. It is what they were born into. It is what they know. But by no means is it as easy as digging a hole,” said Strain.
Remember the days when Democrats fought for hardworking Americans like farmers? Now the party is led by super-woke, hyper-intellectual, self-important elitists. Bloomberg viewing farming as nothing more than digging a hole and covering it up is typical of how out of touch leaders in his party have become, especially with rural Americans.
And yet, another wealthy New Yorker, Donald J. Trump, has endeared himself to the flyover part of the country for which Democrats used to appeal.
“Trump recently signed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada that could spark a renaissance in Louisiana agriculture,” said Strain. "This is a huge trade deal for America and Louisiana. It has the potential to empty every grain bin and cold storage facility in the state."
Before Trump, both Democrat and Republican presidents carried a globalist bent in recent years causing good-paying jobs to ship overseas.
They wouldn’t dare risk-taking on our trading partners and their unfair practices fearing it would spook Wall Street. It’s why traditional Democratic stronghold states like Pennsylvania and Ohio went for Trump. It’s also why we won’t see Louisiana go to a Democrat running for president anytime soon. Close to 800,000 currently live in what’s considered rural Louisiana.
The shift of the Democrat Party away from the middle class to the coastal elites became most obvious when, in 2008, former President Barack Obama, during a private fundraiser, was caught demeaning those in industrial towns decimated by job losses.
"They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations," said Obama.
Democrats are now forced to choose as their presidential nominee either a pretensions Bloomberg type who favors large corporations over the American worker or the other extreme, a Socialist like Bernie Sanders, pushing policies mirroring those adopted by the now economically ruined Venezuela. Neither are palatable for most Louisianans. Especially those working on our state’s 30,000 farms.
“You know, farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re 1,000 miles from the cornfield,” President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said.
We’ve come a long way from Ike to Mike.
Email Dan: Faganshow@gmail.com Twitter: @DanFaganShow.