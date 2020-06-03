“I can’t breathe,” George Floyd wheezed out minutes before gasping his final breath as a brutal cop had his knee firmly and mercilessly placed on the unarmed 46-year old’s neck. The video of the look on the cop’s face as he slowly drains the life out of Floyd is beyond disturbing. It’s as clear cut a case of police brutality as we’ve seen in this country.
This has been a rough year for African American men. In Louisiana, COVID-19 afflicted them disproportionately.
Dr. Kathy Allen, who heads up Louisiana Black Advocates for Life, says the one-two punch of the coronavirus and the killing of Floyd has contributed to rising frustration, boiling to the surface among African Americans. Allen says there’s also a third component to widespread frustration that doesn’t get much attention. That is the targeting of black neighborhoods by the abortion industry.
“Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, believed in population control of blacks and people with disabilities,” says Allen. “As a black mother of a son with Down syndrome, this is a cause near and dear to my heart.”
Allen says in 1939, Sanger began a program called the Negro Project, recruiting black pastors to encourage their congregants to have abortions. Sanger would donate money to willing clergy, who were then instructed to tell black women if they gave birth to their child, it would lead to poverty.
“In our community, you know, who do you respect more than your pastor,” said Allen.
Sanger died in 1966, and Planned Parenthood now says it rejects her ideas. But her vision to reduce the size of America’s black population really kicked in once the U.S. Supreme Court made the deadly procedure of abortion legal in 1973. Since then, more than 20 million black babies have died at the hands of an abortionist. That’s more than the entire black population living in America in 1960. Allen says 79% of abortion clinics are in or within walking distance of predominantly black neighborhoods.
“In Louisiana, 60% of all abortions involve black women and we only make up 30% of the population,” says Allen. “Historically that’s higher than any other group. We’ve been targeted.”
Allen says even though abortion has devastated the black community, the subject is rarely talked about.
“I have met women and men affected by abortion all around the state who have been holding the secret of abortion in their hearts for years. I met a woman, 80-years-old who had an abortion 60 years ago and was in the church parking lot crying her eyes out,” says Allen.
Allen says abortion is something that lingers in your heart for years, not just for the women but also the men.
“There's been a great deal of silence among black men about abortion. They feel guilty that they allowed or even pressured a wife or a daughter or somebody to have an abortion. They may have even paid for the abortion,” says Allen.
Allen believes the abortion industry targeting blacks is leading to much of the pent-up frustration among African Americans today. She says talking about it will bring healing. The same is true, she believes, for other injustices impacting the black community, like police brutality.
“I think many people are in the midst of what is a horrible tragedy with what happened to Mr. Floyd. Taking this opportunity to just release all this pent-up anger they've got,” said Allen.
One could argue that the killing of tens of millions of black babies is more than just genocide, it’s ethnic cleansing. And what message does it send to African Americans about the value and sacredness of their lives?
“Many in the black community are asking, 'Does my life have value?' They say to themselves, 'I don't see the opportunities out there that give me the opportunity to live as a person who has value,' ” says Allen.
It is incumbent upon all of us to speak out and take a stand against injustices inflicting African Americans. Whether it be racism, police brutality, or the targeting of black babies for abortion.
