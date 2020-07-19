Who knew a beer could be racist? Or what about butter, pancakes, ice cream and rice? The woke crowd canceled Dixie Beer, Land O’Lakes Butter, Aunt Jemima Pancakes, Eskimo Pie, and Uncle Ben’s Rice.
The woke managed to remove from an LSU library the name of World War II commander and hero Troy Middleton. Princeton University announced it will remove references to former U.S. and school President Woodrow Wilson.
And then there are the statues. The woke mob threw a New Orleans statue of the man credited with building many of the city’s public schools in the 19th century, John McDonogh, in the Mississippi River recently. Mobs also removed or vandalized Christopher Columbus statues in Minnesota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and California. A Columbus statue was beheaded in Massachusetts. In Chicago, vandals spray-painted a statue of George Washington and placed a white hood over its head. In Miami, they spray-painted a hammer and sickle, the sign for communism, over a statue of explorer Juan Ponce de Leon.
Considering the current hypersensitivity over racism and the cut-historical-figures-no-slack mentality, Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, has an idea. Cassidy sent a letter to Thomas Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, with a suggestion.
“Shouldn’t the party be embarrassed of its own name? Isn’t the Democratic Party’s role in our country’s worst episodes of racism offensive?” asked Cassidy.
“The Democratic Party was founded by slave owners. These slaveowners insisted upon a Constitution which preserved slavery. The Democratic Party opposed Republican efforts to end slavery. The Democratic Party opposed Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.”
Cassidy argues that even after the Civil War, Democrats continued to oppress African Americans.
“Democrats opposed Republican efforts to give newly freed slaves voting rights and civil rights. In more recent times, Democratic members of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives fought civil rights legislation, beginning with Republican President Dwight Eisenhower’s Civil Rights Act of 1957."
Cassidy was merciless in recounting the blatantly racist history of the Democratic Party.
“Democratic governors fought integration of schools and public services, and the list goes on. It took courageous decisions by Republican judges and the enforcement of these laws by President Eisenhower, who at one point called out the military to overcome resistance. Two Democratic luminaries, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black and long-serving Senator Robert Byrd were members of the KKK as young men,” Cassidy wrote.
Cassidy says not all Democratic policies hurting Black people are in the past.
“Most recently, Democratic mayors have permitted policies such as choke holds and unconstitutional use of force,” Cassidy wrote. “If the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis had insisted on police reforms, George Floyd would be alive. Two weeks ago, Senate Democrats refused to even allow debate on the Justice Act, a bill with reforms which would prevent deaths similar to George Floyd’s. Democrats said they would not allow debate on the Justice Act because they did not like the process. People will die because of not liking a process. This further sullies the title Democrat.”
Cassidy acknowledged “the Democratic Party is responsible for many good things.” But so were McDonogh, Columbus, and Middleton. The double standard is glaring.
Since we’re in the business of changing names of any food or historical figure or group with a hint of racism, should we not start with the political party that would have preserved slavery, passed Jim Crow laws, fought voting rights and segregation for African Americans, and created the Ku Klux Klan as a violent enforcement arm of the party to terrorize Black citizens from resisting?
“Holding the same standard some are requiring of people or groups in the past, even if they contributed greatly to the freedoms we have today, the Democratic Party should be renamed if not disbanded,” wrote Cassidy.
Cassidy ended his letter to Perez with a PS.
”I actually think the Democratic Party should keep its name. But the measure given will be the measure received. What I write as irony will soon be another’s earnest intent. Why not?”
Email Dan Fagan at Faganshow@gmail.com.