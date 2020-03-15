Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, center, addresses questions regarding tourism including the New Orleans Jazz Festival, during a press conference updating the coronavirus threat in Louisiana, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and Dr. Jimmy Guidry, M.D., right, State Health Officer of Louisiana and La. Dept. of Health's Medical Director, are behind Nungesser.