Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, of Benton, exposed Democrats for what he described as a fraudulent impeachment process during a nationally televised congressional hearing Wednesday. Johnson called out Democrats for attempting to oust a duly elected president without justification during a House Judiciary impeachment hearing.
“Let’s be honest. Let’s not pretend that anyone cares about what’s being said here today or the actual evidence or the facts,” Johnson told his fellow House Judiciary Committee members.
Johnson accused Democrats of predetermining the outcome of impeachment a long time ago. The congressman from Bossier Parish is more than just your typical legislator. As an attorney, he’s litigated high-profile constitutional law cases in district and appellate courts nationwide for two decades.
“The truth is, House Democrats have been working to impeach President Donald J. Trump since the day he took his oath of office. Over the past three years, they introduced four different resolutions seeking to impeach the president,” said Johnson.
Johnson told the committee 20 months before Trump had his controversial phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the latest excuse for impeachment, Democrats were calling for the ouster of the president. Johnson also called out Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for sending out a memo revealing what’s really motivating the impeachment charade. The Pelosi memo implied impeachment is necessary because allowing voters to decide the president’s fate when he’s up for election is too dangerous.
“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections," Pelosi wrote to her fellow House Democrats.
The Wednesday hearing focused on testimony from four law professors. Three of them picked by Democrats supported impeaching Trump. Jonathan Turley, professor at George Washington University Law School, was invited to testify by Republicans. Turley, who says he voted against Trump, testified the evidence presented thus far does not constitutionally justify impeachment. Turley is one of the most respected constitutional scholars in the nation and is typically the go-to guy for national media outlets on constitutional matters. He may have burned that bridge after today’s testimony. Turley told the committee he believes the move to impeach is motivated by Democrats’ anger at the president.
“I’m concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger,” said Turley. “I believe this impeachment not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments but would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments.”
Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has also been highly critical of Democrats for the impeachment process. He described it “as rigged as a carnival ring toss.” Kennedy’s become somewhat of a media punching bag lately for mistakenly claiming Ukraine, not Russia, hacked the Democratic National Committee's computer server in 2016. The senator later admitted he was wrong and shouldn’t have said it.
It’s predictable the same national media types who pulverized Kennedy for making an erroneous statement didn’t have the same indignation for Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who insisted for months he had concrete evidence Trump colluded with the Russians to win the presidency. No such evidence ever materialized despite a multimillion-dollar special prosecutor investigation looking into collusion.
When you look at the entire impeachment process from the beginning, it’s easy to understand why Johnson and Kennedy believe the fix is in with Democrats. Trump had not been in office a year before Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Green, of Texas, introduced a resolution calling for his impeachment. On her first day in Congress, months before the special prosecutor report on possible Russian collusion was released, Democrat Rashida Tlaib from Michigan promised supporters at a party that she would impeach Trump, saying, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf-----. Every Democrat running for president called for impeaching Trump before the president’s controversial phone call with the Ukraine president came to light.
When impeachment rumblings first began among Democrats, Pelosi initially resisted. But the pressure mounted from the ever-growing, ever-intensifying Trump-hating faction in the party. She finally caved.
Some may argue that Johnson and Kennedy calling out Democrats for their impeachment hoax and obsession is nothing more than political posturing. But really, they’re simply stating the obvious.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.