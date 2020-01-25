Senate President John A. Alario, Jr., photographed Friday, June 28, 2019 in the State Capitol's Memorial Hall, which lies in between the House and Senate chambers. He has served in the Louisiana State Legislature since 1972. He was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1972 to 2008 and was Speaker of the House twice. In 2007, he was elected to the Louisiana State Senate, and just finished serving his third term as a senator and his second term as the President of the State Senate. He is the second person in Louisiana and fourth in U.S. history to have been elected as both Speaker of his state House of Representatives and President of his state Senate. ORG XMIT: BAT1906281820020766