Baton Rouge's Ella Perkins, left, gets her Pfizer booster shot from Our Lady of the Lake LPN Zakilya Francis, right, as OLOL Ascension Injection Clinic supervisor Nicole Borne, center, does paperwork at a vaccination site just outside Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium, where staff from OLOL Ascension were giving COVID-19 shots, including boosters to those for whom the timing was right, before the Jaguars' home football opener against Miles College.