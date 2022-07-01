When you say out loud, “I’m celebrating the 50th anniversary of my graduating from high school,” you think “Wow.”
When you say it to a younger person, the response is “R-e-a-l-l-y,” spoken very slowly. Then you notice on their face that they are trying to compute your age. Their eyes widen and you hear the unspoken “My goodness!”
A couple of weeks ago, about 60 people who graduated with me from McKinley High School in Baton Rouge on a May night in 1972 gathered and had an amazing time. There was an outpouring of love and affection that embraces us today. “My goodness” be damned!
We were in a big fancy room where folks with means gather. My, my, we had come a long way from the days when the federal government decided it was easier to place our entire high school on free lunch, rather than count all the applications.
It was a long way from the time “low-income community” was a designation we heard about but didn’t know it included us.
Life has changed so much for the Class of '72. Then there are some bad things that are still around.
When we graduated, we had just emerged from the tough and deadly civil rights era and were moving into the Black Power/Black Pride movements.
The war in Vietnam was still raging. Some of my classmates joined the military, seeking to be representatives of this nation and also to find anything better than where they were.
Many of my classmates went straight into various 9-to-5 jobs. Some of us enrolled in college, hoping to find opportunities that our parents and grandparents never envisioned. Doors of opportunity were inching open.
So, what do we see 50 years later?
We are stunned by the deadly violence consuming our community. We never witnessed anything like it. Some of my classmates expressed hesitancy about even traveling into neighborhoods where we once laughed, cried and danced the night away.
The blatant attitudes of racism that we and our parents faced in our youth have stormed back into education, politics, the courts and other seats of power. Just mentioning the atrocities that the elders of our race dealt with are now considered, by some, too harsh for White children to know about.
Now, we fear that, unless we fill in the gaps, this trend will rob our grandchildren and great-grandchildren of knowing their history.
Even the suppression of our vote, and intended dilution of our vote, is back.
Two years after leaving high school we saw both political parties fight heroically for the Constitution and force a criminal president to resign. Now, one party can’t decide if they worship a former president more than the Constitution and our democracy.
To our delight, though, we see many young, Black successful entrepreneurs all over our communities. We see in some cases generational wealth being passed on. More Black people are in local and national political leadership roles and in leadership roles in major companies here.
Back to the reunion party: Classmates who truly had to struggle daily as children were now dressed “to the nines” and had arrived in swanky cars and statement trucks.
Most of us have achieved lives beyond our imaginations. We live on sides of town that were not welcoming to us so many years ago. In many cases, we didn’t even know the areas existed.
But we haven’t forgotten.
Over the last 15 years, we have given several tons of food to needy students at our alma mater at Thanksgiving and around $25,000 to students at Christmas. We have witnessed the tears of thanks from the recipients and their parents. We’ve shed a few tears with them, too, because we remember.
And this year we gave a $1,972 (Get it?) scholarship to a graduate.
We are well aware that there probably won’t be another reunion to match this one. But that’s OK. We have experienced and overcome so much together.
Still, there is hope. Who knows, that 55th anniversary could be the best of all times. And we won’t be offended by “R-e-a-l-l-y?”
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.