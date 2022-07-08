There are times when your own flaws will smack you in the face just moments after you have washed yourself in a pool of condescending perfection. I experienced that a couple weeks ago, and the clap back could have been serious.
I occasionally — well, really almost always — utter negative comments about people driving with one hand on the wheel while the other is manipulating a cellphone. The target of my ire is usually doing this while guiding a deadly four-tire monster through city traffic or along a major highway.
My thoughts: These are horrible people, so uncaring about the danger they pose to their fellow drivers, bike riders, folks walking and even parked vehicles.
Add to that, I recently watched a Facebook video from a young woman in the passenger seat of a car being driven by a young man with one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a cellphone. He was looking to the phone and back to the road.
Man, why would someone be so self-absorbed that they would show this horrible and potentially deadly action to the public?
Yep, I can be judgmental. I mean, I have to have at least one fault.
This whole miscarriage of safe driving is called distracted driving and you have an idea what that means. Essentially, it is driving while doing something else that takes the driver’s attention from the road. The most common form of that now is talking on a cellphone or texting.
I have hurled derogatory comments about texting while driving. I usually have a frown and choice thoughts for those who hold up traffic because they have drifted off into texting la la land and don’t know the light has changed. By the way, it is illegal to text and drive in Louisiana.
So, a couple weeks ago, I was driving at night through the dark and lonely rural roads of the state, headed to the small town of Delhi in northeast Louisiana. I wanted to surprise some relatives.
Well, during the drive, Mr. Perfect Driver (me) was about 80 miles from my destination when my cellphone rang. I answered and talked for nearly five minutes. My eyes remained peeled on the road.
The phone call, however, got me interested in the news and possible social media comments associated with it. Out here in the middle of nowhere, I clicked on my phone and followed a couple of stories, looking down every few seconds to read stories. Then, as if getting an announcement from my Maker, I looked up and saw a small car slowing down on a remote road.
By my estimation, if I had not looked up when I did, chances were enormous I would have smacked that vehicle. If I had evaded it, that would have meant that I veered into the oncoming lane or right off the side of the road in who knows what.
I told myself I was blessed. I was shaken. I could have been badly injured, dead or caused the same for someone else. Me, Mr. I-Will-Do-The-Right-Thing, had almost become one of the statistics I said would not be me.
According to national statistics, Louisiana is the third deadliest state in the U.S. when it comes to distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Louisiana accounted for 166 distracted driving deaths in 2020, many of those attributed to using cellphones.
I have since tried to do the right thing. Admittedly, I will talk on the phone, but I do have a hands-free option in the vehicle. I will try my best not to text and drive, because there may be a time I may not get that lifesaving voice in my head.