In the past few weeks, I have had three young people close to me show me that there are precious things in life I don’t spend enough time thinking about.
For brief periods, they make me forget about the horrors of politics, racism, blood in the streets, and anger toward anyone.
Through their innocence, the stench of lies and counter lies in the halls of government evaporates and they ignite smiles, laughter and a feeling of hope. They make things simple and fun, even if I don’t understand them all the time.
The first two are my granddaughters. One is 4 and the other is 5. Both seem to hold the spirit and smarts of people much older. In fact, too much older. Their straightforward, innocent conversations and emotions make it easy to get brief bits of happiness, a dwindling commodity right now.
“Pop, how come when I called you and Miller (a 5-year-old granddaughter) none of you answered the phone? I called you. You should answer the phone,” the 4-year-old Talia demanded. I chuckled. Those were FaceTime calls and she wanted to see us.
I apologized and after we talked about nothing in particular for a couple of minutes, she asked politely, “Do you want to talk to your son?” What 4-year-old talks like that? She had moved on to whatever else she was thinking about which, suddenly, did not include me.
Miller is the embodiment of a 39-year-old woman. She once threatened to leave her home — gathered some of her belongings in a bag and headed to the door. She had some clothes, and more importantly her hair bonnet. However, she quickly realized that it was cold and dark outside. She studied the situation and decided to stay home.
She told me recently that she was trying to get “more accessories” for her doll collection. She used the word “accessories?” Really?
Miller also told me to have different kinds of snacks — she named the ones she wanted — available the next time she came to my house. “That’s what I like,” she proclaimed. (Remember, 5 going on 39.)
At one time, I dreamed of reading books to them, but now they ask me to listen to their phones or other gadgets that tell them stories. I can’t imagine either one of them sitting still long enough for me to read to them.
The younger granddaughter told me that when I come to visit to be ready to make some cookies with her. She also wants to share pomegranate seeds with me. She loves them. I haven’t touched one in decades. We’ll see how this goes.
Recently, Miller was at my house. As I headed to the mailbox, she asked if she could go. I agreed and when we got to the door, she just looked up at me and put her little hand in mine. That was worth that whole day's good stuff.
As I reflect with joy on all that, my oldest grandchild, Evan, 23, recently texted me great news. (When he was a kid I called him “Mr. Man” and was so sad when he and my daughter moved away.)
He was here around Thanksgiving handling unrequested chores at my house. We had great conversations about life. He was genuinely listening to advice. I really enjoyed him and was sad again to see him leave.
Well, he texted me this week saying he starts a new job today. That made my Christmas.
But back to the little ones. After all, it’s Christmas time.
So far, neither Miller nor Talia have asked for much for Christmas. Both just want to be with Pop. And that’s great, because Pop really, really wants to be with them.
