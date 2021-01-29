I was approaching the end of a grocery aisle when a woman turned the corner toward me. We stopped just short of bumping baskets. Before I could say anything — well, apologize, as my grandmother taught me to say “Excuse me” because the woman is always right — the woman said, “How are you doing? Sorry about that.”
I was disarmed. It took me a second to gather my response, per my grandmother, “No, excuse me.” Even though the woman had a mask on, I could discern by her eyes that she was smiling and I hoped she could see my smile, too.
Later, that same day I was walking into a big-box store when a guy walked up and a third guy zipped past both of us without a mask. We looked at each other and simultaneously shook our heads.
All of this happened before Jan. 6, 2021, the day when hell froze over.
Both the woman in the grocery store and the guy were White and of different ages. I bring their races up only because of a friendly togetherness enjoyed by people who didn’t know each other and who may not have been of the same political persuasion.
Those random encounters seemed so promising. Then came the disaster. My thoughts of those fun emotions evaporated when, in matter of minutes, on Jan.6, the U.S. slipped into being a Banana Republic or one of those feces-hole countries, as someone once called them.
Now, look at where we are as we muddle through minefields of insanity and hate. How are you feeling? How do you like warnings from the government that armed militia and hate groups are primed to kill government officials and others? Let’s hope it subsides because you know there are good people on both sides.
You have gun sales going through the roof around the country. Some sporting goods stores report that certain kinds of guns and ammunition are out of stock. Remember our scramble a few months ago was for toilet tissue. Yep, things have gone in the toilet.
We can hope that the tide will turn, that our politicians and leaders will come to their senses and turn down the vitriol. We can hope. But as a songwriter said even if you have hope it’s not wise to “chase rainbows in the dark.”
There is something we can build on.
At a local park, there are fat geese waddling around or wading in the lake, oblivious to the world. There are folks of all stripes, fishing and having a good time with their thoughts, each other and whatever is in their covered cups.
There are usually dozens of children of all shades laughing and playing on fancy climbing and swinging things. They feed the geese and some tiny children are chased down by parents or passersby as they run headlong into trouble.
You see their parents and others, of several ethnicities, taking long walks in the sunshine or sitting at a table chatting or eating. There are parties and gatherings at various pavilions.
Like sweet medicine for a light cough, I drink it all in. It would be great for the militias and the screaming politicians to spend an hour walking in that park.
Maybe they could share a table with some folks and listen to Amanda Gorman’s amazing poem that she read at the recent presidential inauguration, especially this part:
“We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it. / Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. /And this effort very nearly succeeded.
But while democracy can be periodically delayed, / it can never be permanently defeated.”
As dynamic as her words were; how they have struck a chord with the nation and me, I still fall back on the simplistic direction of my illiterate grandmother who would call out to me and friends when we got a little rowdy: “If y’all can’t do better, y’all go home and learn to do right.”