It was a Sunday afternoon, about two weeks ago, when I saw a young man lying on the walkway entrance into my favorite gas station. He was about 50 feet from me and there were people crouched over treating him. I thought the person had been shot.
The station is on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge, about three miles from my house. There are nearer stations, but I really like this one because I have a nice carwash deal that makes me go there at least three times a month.
But more than that, it’s the staff, especially the guy with the braids, that keeps me coming. He is always cheerful to customers and his co-workers. One day, he calmed me down when I used a credit card that said I bought $100 worth of gas when in fact I had spent about $50.
He assured me that the card company drops that $100 as an initial fee, but it would revert to the correct amount later that day or the next. He was correct.
As the scene unfolded, a female employee, with blood on her arm, walked over to where I was standing with about four others. By this time law enforcement was all over the place. Crime scene tape was encircling the area. The man on the ground was still being tended.
She explained that the victim, a co-worker, had been slashed and stabbed by “some guy who had been coming in out of the store all day. He had been acting crazy.” Then she described the victim ... all I could hear was “braids.” Oh no. “He is a really good guy,” I said. My sentiments were echoed by a man nearby.
Could he be dying from his wounds? Then someone said his face seemed covered on the ground, as if the medical folk had given up on him.
Police eventually led out a smallish young man in handcuffs who was the alleged attacker.
As I stared at him, two thoughts occurred. I could have been in the store when this took place. And the other thing was something sad I felt about myself as a person.
Apparently, a few minutes before the attack, I was heading into the gas station parking lot but turned around because I thought it was best to go to a grocery store first and I could get gas on the way back.
What if I had been inside and the attacker had come toward me wielding a knife? I could have been severely injured or killed. Or, the same could have happened to the attacker. Or, would I have stepped in to stop the attack on someone else, like an off-duty Baton Rouge firefighter did?
A few minutes here, a few minutes there, and lives are altered forever.
Then I thought about something vastly different. While visiting the store countless times, occasionally talking with the victim and noting his friendly demeanor, why didn’t I ever ask his name? I do that at work and in other settings.
Essentially, he and the other workers were the “gas station people” and that’s it. They were clerks, not really people deserving of welcoming social graces. I’m not the person to do that, or so I thought. As some of the old folk used to say; “Boy, you got to do better.”
When they brought the store attendant to the ambulance near where my group was standing, I and a couple others said “We’re praying for you.” I doubt if he comprehended our words given his injuries.
But in that brief moment, I thought of myself as less than. Again, why on Earth had I never asked his name over all these years? I was really troubled by that.
I went to the gas station this past Wednesday. He wasn’t there. A co-worker acknowledged that he is recuperating. (I won’t use his name without his permission given what happened to him.)
I’m glad he is doing well. But, there is something else. I have got to do better. I have got to be better.
