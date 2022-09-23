For about five minutes, I unwrapped the emotion harnessed when I approached my new 6-pound granddaughter. She was so beautiful. So small. Her 5-year-old sister, Talia, smiled and pointed: “That’s my sister.”
My family had grown by 19 inches. Little Dani was just a day old, with a clean slate, looking for help to do everything but breathe.
When I held her, she looked and felt like hope — like another start. I have three other grandchildren. Each birth felt the same.
But soon after the sun rose again, the news of the day snapped me back into reality. Given the turmoil in America, caution and concern overshadowed the hope. These are bad times, and they threaten to get worse.
So many questions flooded my thoughts. Would she be more dependent on her mom and dad and aunt and uncles to tell her about Black history because schools would be reluctant or not allowed to teach her the whole trail of her ancestors?
A worse outcome, and it could happen, is that the true facts of her ancestors’ enslavement, racism and the fight for equal rights, might be banished from many classrooms or skimmed over during one solitary month of the year. Recently, a group of Texans tried to have slavery called “involuntary relocation.” More of that is brewing.
Will politicians continue to find ways to draw bizarre voting district lines with the intent to diminish the voting power of people who look like her?
Will there be more people who scream “right to life” but kill or underfund programs that would help those same children once they are born? Or will they look the other way while millions of dollars intended for hungry and needy children in certain communities would be spent by politicians on their favorite political donor programs, or to enrich themselves? Take a look at Mississippi, for example.
The biggest question for her and her cousins is whether they will live in a democracy, a dictatorship or an authoritarian regime. It is not far-fetched, folks: Remember the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, and the blasé reaction of many politicians?
Take note that a recent president has labeled as heroes the attackers who beat law enforcement officers and threatened to kill members of Congress. Take in the shameful silence of virtually an entire political party to that incident and the praise and financial support provided to insurrectionists.
Will she live in a community where she can be beaten or shot dead by people who look like her or killed by law enforcement officers because she doesn’t look like them?
I can pray she will be jolly, smart and successful like her parents. Will she attend a historically Black college or university like her parents and grandparents, or will she go out there and change the world by her own grit and determination without a degree?
Maybe she will just make her street and community better, and that will be enough.
I hope she will have friends of all races and ethnicities, as do her parents and grandparents, and they will exchange ideas that help everyone.
Maybe her country will turn around and the numbers of those who hate people because of their race, ethnicity or sexuality will become a vanishing breed.
Perhaps nations around the world will unite to fight global warming, along with water and air pollution and vanishing coastlines. Perhaps we humans won’t poison or nuke the world.
Dani could be part of the solution. Maybe she will be called “first lady” or “Madame President.”
Staring at her innocent face and little feet, I acknowledged that I probably won’t be here for many of her successes. Yet I pray she and all our “grands” will smile when they think about Pop and Nana.
And, in that moment, I understand and accept something so poignant said by President John F. Kennedy: “Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.”
Right now, I’m loving and hoping for the best for Dani, et al.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.