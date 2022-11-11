There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it.
This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
It was on the morning of Nov. 16, 1972, that Denver Smith and Leonard Brown were just standing among a group of students. Like them, I was a distance away with others, just “swelling the crowd” like the old people used to say.
Minutes later, they were shot dead by law enforcement on Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge.
They posed no threat to dozens of sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State troopers and others on campus to put down a student demonstration.
No law enforcement officer has ever been arrested in the case.
I have written a number of columns about this tragedy, hoping for an outcome that I’ve always known I probably would never get. Maybe a word here or there would encourage someone to say “I did it. I am so sorry.” Or maybe, “I know how it happened and who did it.”
At best, I have been able to keep the atrocity on some people’s minds and alert others who should know about it.
A couple weeks ago, the university’s Board of Supervisors thankfully overturned a decades-long ruling that banned from the campus the student leaders and professors involved in the demonstrations and opposition to the administration. The ban should have ended a long time ago.
I wonder if the law enforcement officer who killed the students ever returned to campus over the past five decades.
There have been many stories and documentaries about that day, including “Tell Them We Are Rising,” and a four-part print series now by the LSU Cold Case Project. I endorse those accounts and others for viewing and reading.
In the fall of 1972, I was an 18-year-old freshman, still finding my college legs on Southern’s campus. It was thrilling to meet people like me from other states and countries.
They were from Africa, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. There were students, some with funny accents from places in Louisiana I had never heard of, like Sicily Island, Cane River, Bernice, Edgard, Tallulah, Breaux Bridge, Lake Providence and Minden.
The best way to describe it was that I felt I was part of a big family. That’s sort of a thing at an HBCU (Historically Black College and University).
Days into the semester, there were stories about students and professors who wanted more for the university. That was followed by marches and student meetings where grievances were spelled out. The cries went nowhere with the administration.
Then on the morning of Nov. 16, everything came to a head. There were East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police on campus. Some demonstrators were in the administration building and others were outside.
The authorities tossed tear gas at the students and the canister was returned. Seconds later Smith and Brown, unarmed and posing no threat to anyone, were killed by a shotgun blast to the head from law enforcement.
I didn’t know Smith or Brown, but I know the shot that killed them could have killed or wounded bystanders like me or someone I knew that day. I can’t imagine the pain felt by their parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Actually, it felt like part of my family died that day.
So here I am again five decades later, traveling down that familiar road, knowing what will be in the rearview mirror next week.
There will be activities at Southern University to commemorate the deaths and to highlight the effort of the brave student leaders. I’m going to participate, too.
I don’t know who wrote this but there is great medicine in these words. “Let it hurt. Let it bleed. Let it heal. And, let it go.”
Maybe I will take a spoonful just after I ride down that road one more time.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.