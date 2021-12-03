It was a cool, brisk Saturday morning in New Orleans as my wife and I made our way from the parking garage at the Caesars Superdome. (I’m still getting used to that name.)
We had arrived in good time for the Bayou Classic, the annual slobber-knocker football game pitting Southern University against Grambling State University. We were proudly wearing our SU blue and gold.
As we walked up to a stadium landing, a woman neatly dressed in Superdome attire stopped us. “You have to show proof of a vaccination,” she said nicely, but also sternly suggesting we were not getting past her without the documentation.
Initially, we were stunned. Seconds later, we felt as if we had just witnessed a 75-yard TD pass from an SU quarterback to win the Classic. We provided the proof, feeling we had just run headlong into common sense. These rules were there to protect thousands of people from possibly hurting thousands of other people.
Now, I can’t say that everyone that entered that stadium had “real” COVID-19 shot IDs. I’ve heard there has been some counterfeiting. But I do know that in the area I walked through, no one got by without showing that woman something attesting to a COVID-19 shot being taken and I was good with that.
After the game, we arrived at our downtown hotel, and wouldn’t you know it, common sense greeted us at the door. “Hello folks. Can you show proof of vaccination?” My goodness, we were having a great time.
A couple more people arrived and were standing in the lobby when they were hit with the same questions. Guess what: There was no shouting, kicking tables, cursing or adult-baby tantrums. Folks politely did what they were asked and appeared satisfied about it.
My wife and I were smiling all the way. Man, I thought, could this trip get any better. Then, my goodness, I saw hotel workers with masks on as we headed to our room.
Later, we walked to a nearby restaurant that promised great seafood and service. I was good with that. We had brought our face masks, just in case.
We took three steps inside the restaurant and, yes, that recurring question came right at us. “We have a proof of vaccination policy here. Can we see your proof of vaccination, please?” the man asked.
OK, I thought, where were the cameras? Surely, some TV show was following us around to see if we would explode or raise our fists in protest. Or, that we would let go a full-throated scream about our constitutional rights being violated.
But we were again overjoyed. At that point, the food could have been mediocre (which it wasn’t), but this was the place for us.
About 10 people came behind us. None of them burst into mean-mugging, kicking over tables or spitting at people (you’ve seen the stories). They just got their proof out and, like us, were quietly escorted to their tables.
This insane amount of sanity could not continue. But it did.
About midday the next day, we went to a friend’s birthday party. She was celebrating reaching the age of three score and 10. She warned on her invitation that guests must show COVID-19 vaccination to enter the party room.
That was not all. Just to get into the two-story building in New Orleans where the party was being held required, you guessed it, proof of vaccination. Again this establishment was doing great business while asking people to care about people.
Maybe it’s this kind of cautionary good sense that has contributed to Louisiana having one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation right now.
Now, all of those precautions are not 100% foolproof. But to do nothing is 100% proof that you are a fool.
What a great weekend. Well, not totally successful since my SU Jaguars lost the Bayou Classic. But never mind that, my wife and I enjoyed being overwhelmed by the flood of decency and common sense.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.