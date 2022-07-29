You probably don’t know “Man” Riley. Funny thing, I’ve known him for over 50 years and didn’t know his real name was Leslie Riley Jr. until a couple days ago. All I ever called him was Man Riley, saying the full name all the time.
He had another nickname, “Jody.” So then he became Jody Riley, too. I stuck to Man Riley and never asked the reason for the Man moniker.
I met him when we played on opposing teams in Little League baseball at the Brooks Park baseball field, across the street from what is now McKinley Middle Magnet School in Old South Baton Rouge. We continued our friendship. I think he may have played football and baseball a while at McKinley High.
More than anything, you liked Man Riley. He could be very funny.
Our other connection is that his sister Luvenia and I graduated from high school together and recently participated in our reunion.
Man Riley was murdered last Sunday in a drive-by shooting. He was 66 years old and not a threat to anything, nor anybody. According to police, someone in a passing vehicle got out and fired a flurry of shots that hit Leslie Riley Jr. and a second person, who survived.
The shooting happened at a shrine to nonviolence, a vacant lot at the corner of Tennessee and East Polk streets. There are old barbecue grills and a bunch of battered plastic chairs. Folks gather there daily to shoot the breeze, play music or eat a little food they cooked or someone shared. Now, there may have been a little alcohol occasionally, but they didn’t bother people.
There is no way to know who was the real target of the shooter. Bullets were sprayed and Man Riley got the bulk of them. In a WAFB-TV news account, folks interviewed said they were hurt by Riley’s death.
“I believe the whole community is hurting because it’s like we’re destroying our community,” said Robert Smith, a neighbor.
Interestingly enough, Riley’s killing was part of several conversations on Monday when representatives of MetroMorphosis, a local nonprofit with a mission of improving urban areas, sat down at the McKinley Alumni Center for a scheduled conversation with people reared in south Baton Rouge.
Its leader is the Rev. Raymond Jetson, a well-respected former state legislator and church pastor, who outlined the organization’s goals to have conversations with communities about how they can become better.
One of the questions dealt with what’s stopping my old community, once a mecca for Black-owned businesses and thriving neighborhoods, from becoming vibrant again. The answer in Old South Baton Rouge was crime — i.e., the senseless murder of Man Riley — and a lack of everything.
Blighted houses and overgrown lots need to be gone. What about a real grocery store? Don’t let nickel and dime stores come in and kill grocery stores. And let’s have affordable child care centers so single mothers can work every day. What about a job training facility in the community?
Millions have been spent on improving nearby Government Street and millions are being spent on cleaning City Park and LSU Lakes. But not so much on this community.
Of course, the residents will have to do their part to keep the area attractive so that small businesses will want to plant roots. Kind of hard to do when there is no concrete plan to improve things.
If these things are done, in 10 years you would see a new, thriving multiracial community with young families, teenagers with goals and people heading off to decent paying jobs.
Those dreams and desired outcomes have been repeated for years to deaf ears in state and local government. There’s no commitment to a long-range improvement plan in low-income areas like the decadeslong one to improve downtown.
Before Monday’s meeting, I drove past the location where Man Riley was killed. A community prayer service had been held. I went by again Wednesday, don’t ask me why, and there were about eight to 10 people sitting there.
I was thinking that maybe in 10 years there will be a little community park for children at Tennessee and East Polk streets, should the MetroMorphosis conversation lead to real action. And it would great to name it Leslie “Man” “Jody” Riley Park.
