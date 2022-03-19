For days, I was buried emotionally in the sadness surrounding a crime wave in Baton Rouge and south Louisiana involving young people. The horror of a young man throwing an infant over a bridge was stomach-turning for its blatant inhumanity. That was tough.
The daily bombardment of news stories about young people attacking other young people never let those of us who care have a chance to exhale. As one of my exasperated McKinley High Class of 1972 Saturday prayer line callers said recently, “We have to pray for our young people. ... When is this going to end?”
But I was able to hurdle my wall of despair with the help of a young man, seemingly out of you’ve-got-to-be-kidding. Yeah folks, there are some amazing young people out there. Keylon Turner is one of them. We need to take notice of them.
Talking with the 18-year-old Zachary Christian Academy senior reassured me that the vast majority of young people are not involved in this growing American tragedy. He talked about trying to do well in school, his love of fishing and working two jobs sometimes. His selling point, though, is he starts every sentence with me with the word, “Mister.”
Keylon speaks in short sentences, yet he says a lot.
The first time I talked with Keylon, he called me “Mr. Ed.” That continued in the nearly a dozen conversations we have had. He instantly tacked on “Miss” when addressing my co-worker, not once, but every single time, even after she told him he did not have to do it.
My point in reaching out to him was to have him participate in a Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries social media interview show involving high school students expressing their love of fishing. His name was offered to me by Carl Dunn, police chief of the city of Baker, who religiously takes young people fishing; many for the first time.
Keylon talked about how much he loved fishing, something he had done since his dad took him fishing when he was 10 years old. He relishes in talking about how much fun it was to catch his first fish. “But my dad had more fun than me,” he laughed.
He can tell you about catching a monster 52-pound catfish in the Mississippi River. That haul was from “Mr. Carl Dunn” who took him to the spot.
Besides that, he can tell you that he is a good student at his school before heading to his part-time job at Tractor Supply Co. in Zachary. Occasionally, he will cut grass or work flower beds for extra money.
He jokes about another job he had at a pizza business. “Mr. Ed, those pizzas were coming out of that oven nonstop for four hours straight. ... I had to leave there.”
He has gotten a taste of working on construction sites with his dad, too.
All of it, though, brings him back to fishing, a place to meditate, “to relax."
"To be by myself. I love it.” He says he doesn’t have much time for video games “because I don’t see that as a lot of constructive time." He would rather be working if he is not fishing.
So why does he work so much?
“Mr. Ed, I don’t like to ask people for nothing. ... If I can’t pay for it, I don’t need it,” he said.
After graduation, Keylon says he plans to either go into the military or head to a community college, where he can learn to be a P-Tech and work at one of the large nearby chemical plants.
“Mr. Ed, I really don’t want to work for someone else. I’ll work at the plants and make a lot of money and start my own business. That’s my master plan and I’ve just got to stick with it.”
When my co-worker and I were concluding our first conversation with Keylon, we were impressed with him. It had been difficult contacting him. Our conversation ended with him thanking us for the invite and adding, “Y’all have a blessed day.”
You know, I think we did.
