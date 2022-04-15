The senseless death this week of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed in Baton Rouge, should be the final straw. It’s time to do something real, something meaningful.
In parts of Baton Rouge and other cities around Louisiana, no one is sparred the heartless cruelty of some who have absolutely no conscience. Dead babies are just collateral damage in their ruthless business.
And let’s be real. We really have no answers for this. None.
We do have the tears and screams of people and communities in pain after yet another wave wanton violence. The heart-wrenching social media posts of Cathy Toliver just minutes after her grandson Devin was killed are difficult to watch. We see her pain, but there are dozens more who are suffering in silence and living in fear.
Even before daylight after Devin was killed, Toliver was on social media walking down a street repeating, “They just shot and killed my 2-year-old grandson.” She repeats the statement for about 25 seconds, culminating in a scream of pain.
In the coming days you’re going to see well-intended marches and handholding, hear songs, watch balloon launches and politicians speaking in political tongues. It will be cathartic but headed nowhere. Remember the other recent killings and wounding of children. Remember a child being tossed out of a car window.
While almost all of the dead and wounded have been Black children, where are all the groups that run into the streets when law enforcement is involved in the death of a Black person? I guess this is not their thing.
Radio and TV news and talk shows will continue to trot out the usual community folk and government officials who will provide great quotes, stats, then shake their heads and head to their safe neighborhoods until the next tragedy.
This city, and others like it, need to convince themselves to develop well-thought-out long-range and short-term plans. Why not form a government-community agency of professionals whose fulltime job it will be to build a comprehensive road map to safety? They should be hired fulltime to study the situation, develop solutions and follow through with city government, law enforcement, educators and others to turn those ideas into reality.
It’s time to be different and creative. The old ways are not working.
Over several decades the city-parish government in Baton Rouge has spent millions of dollars to pay people with the Downtown Development District to grow our downtown. What about a similar effort to save our children and neighborhoods? That’s called real commitment. Placing fancy sensor lights and having law enforcement vehicles strategically located is interesting, but not a solution.
As a newspaper reporter, I witnessed the agony of dozens of mothers, grandmothers, brothers and fathers who lost loved ones to violence. The pain never goes away. Many of them sounded like Carolyn Toliver: “You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”
To our city leaders, stop the soundbites. Find the resources and the professionals whose fulltime job it will be to develop a plan of action like we did to turn parts of Government Street into a two-lane thoroughfare or determine where to put bicycles, bars and restaurants in downtown Baton Rouge.
Marches are fine, but let’s make a financial and human investment to save our community and our children just like we did to determine who gets to sell beer and po-boys in downtown Baton Rouge.
Or we can just do more of the same and deal with another comment like this one from Toliver: “Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house … until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say …”
