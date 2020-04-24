Shaye Spell, wife of Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell, flashes currency for bond money just before entering East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, after her husband was arrested and booked Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The pastor, who has defied the prohibition of large gatherings put in place because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic and continued to hold services, was arrested on a Tuesday on allegations he tried to hit a protester Sunday with one of his buses.