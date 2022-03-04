“Did you hear about it? You had to hear about it,” a friend texted me. “Yeah, I know what happened,” I responded.
This was not a happy social media exchange. Not at all.
Of course, I knew what had happened, and I was appalled and saddened.
About 90 minutes earlier my cellphone pinged, alerting me to yet another news bulletin that a shooting, or worse, had happened in Baton Rouge.
But this one was different, because it shook a segment of town that usually watches Baton Rouge’s inner-city mayhem on their TV streaming service or their phones. Horrific violence had come into an area of brightly lit streets, big-time shopping, nice chain restaurants and $6 cups of coffee.
This time, two teenagers were shot and killed and two others wounded in a car in midday violence near the Mall of Louisiana.
In recent years, this kind of violence raged in the 70802 and 70805 ZIP codes as bullets, terror and neglect have gutted communities, uprooted families and businesses, shrunk public school populations and made fresh food a long drive away. Those ZIP codes and their violence were “over there," where “that’s what they do.” The other side of town, well, was away from all that.
But, recently it was where a full-scale assassination happened in the early afternoon, a good ride on Interstate 10 from where bloodshed and harm has been horrible for years. In 2021, there were a record 149 murders in Baton Rouge, and most of them occurred in the ‘02 and ‘05 ZIP codes.
The innocent in those ZIP codes have been crying the words of the late R&B singer Marvin Gaye, who, in one of his decades-old songs, cites mounting crime was so bad that it “makes me wanna holler, throw up both my hands.”
As a woman quoted on a local TV station said of the violence, “it usually could be night time, but now it’s taken over. It’s anytime. And they don’t care who outside ...”
The bullet-spraying hit near the mall resulted in major and sustained media coverage, spanning several days. Just hours after the shooting, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement reassuring the city of its overall safety.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was live on the WAFB-TV evening news desk that night assuring the public that the matter was under control.
Paul focused his comments on rattled viewers, saying the killings were not random, but involved rival groups going after each other. I guess he was saying what happened that afternoon could be best described as a hit or an assassination. The other takeaway was that folks should understand, this is not something they would see in their communities.
That kind of instant attention doesn’t happen most times when there is a shooting in 70802 and 70805. That is not to say our leaders don’t care. They have shown that they do. But the killings near the busy intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue got the whole city stirred up, including my friend.
Given the bizarre nature of the shootout and the location, yes, this story did deserve some extra coverage, because it was outrageous to folks who have never set foot in some of the areas where the violence is the highest in the city.
But they ought to know that the innocent in those areas are not just afraid of killings — obviously that’s the biggest fear — but they are on edge daily because of burglaries, rapes, robberies and vehicle crimes, too.
In a statement after the killings, Broome said, “Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace.’’ She and others, along with Paul, have been trying to find ways to make that happen.
Maybe the expansion of this deadly horror will get others on board to truly help. Or, we will all risk facing what the woman in the TV interview said about the shootings in her neighborhood: “They don’t care who outside, kids, grown-ups ... they don’t care.”
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.