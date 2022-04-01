It’s mid-morning on Tuesday and I’m starting to feel a little off. Actually, I had felt a little different Monday night, but it could have been anything.
But now, I’m not right. It feels like a cold is coming on. Yep, that’s all I need is a cold or worse, the flu, I thought.
As the day wore on, I began to feel worse. I considered going home to get some rest, but that’s not really in my nature. By now it’s mid-afternoon and I think I can last the day. I made it!
Just before leaving, though, I started to feel a little feverish.
Could it be a cold? Could it be the flu? Heck, I’ve fought through that stuff overnight many times before.
Now, I was in the parking lot and my vehicle seemed miles away. I was feeling worse with each step. Once in the truck, I started sneezing and coughing. OK, I thought, this is the flu coming down like an anvil on me. Then it struck me. This could be something else and something worse.
“Please,” I thought, “Don’t let this be COVID.”
Naw, this was a bad cold or the flu, I told myself. I stopped at a convenience store and got sore throat and flu medications. I took it right there in the truck. Yeah, this will help, I thought.
By the time I got home, I was a mess — coughing, sore throat, fever. My energy was zapped. No Ed, this must be COVID-19. How could it be? I had followed all the rules. In fact, since the COVID-19 protocols were put in place, I don’t think I’ve had such a streak of feel-good days.
I found one of our at-home COVID-19 tests. The last time I used one, it came back negative. Actually, I just wanted to see how it worked. I didn’t think that would be the case this time. I had too much going on. I was the advertisement for COVID-19 symptoms.
Sure enough, the test came back positive. Mr. Pratt, you have COVID. I was devastated. I had done so much to avoid it.
I did find a silver lining in all of this. I had taken two shots of the vaccine and a booster. So, I felt good about my chances. And, no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection. Still, why did I have to be that fraction that slips through the cracks?
Still, though, I took a second test. And just like the first one, it was positive, too. Yikes!
The next day, I got my doctor on one of those fancy FaceTime calls. He described my situation and why I needed to take some kind of medication given to COVID-19 patients. Basically, he said that I need to take it because I am old, overweight and have high blood pressure.
That is not a winning hand.
Thankfully, by Thursday, the fever was gone, so was the coughing and sore throat. My stuffy head had cleared up and I gaining strength.
But then you start to think, how did I get it? Well, in recent weeks as the number of new cases has been going down, I felt a little freer to not wear my mask in certain settings. In fact, I had stopped wearing my mask in grocery stores. I think that was my pitfall, but who knows.
I wonder if I will return to being a mask-wearer in all settings? I’ll have to work my way through that, I guess.
What I do know is that the precautions I took last year, to take the two vaccine shots and the booster, have served me well. It may have saved me from a long-term hospital stay or saved my life.
Yeah, it may have saved my life.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.