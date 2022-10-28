A football game between Southern University and Jackson State University will be played Saturday. Both are proud historically black colleges, commonly called HBCUs, representing Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively.
What already was a giant matchup between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference foes has taken on something larger now that ESPN’s “College GameDay” will showcase the game to its 2.1 million viewers. HBCUs don’t usually get this kind of treatment.
Both schools share joyous histories, and they share sadness that reflects the difficulties HBCUs have faced. I hope the associated hoopla will prompt many to remember that JSU and SU have overcome separate horrible events.
Little doubt exists that the reason for this attention is due to JSU’s head coach Deion Sanders, the larger-than-life NFL Hall-of-Famer. Nicknamed “Prime Time,” Sanders’ showmanship on and off the field and his coaching have lifted the Jackson State football program to national prominence. It also has shined a light on all HBCU football, the schools, struggles, triumphs and battle for respect.
While “Coach Prime” is not everyone’s flavor of tea, I am all-in on Prime. You can’t get your story told unless you tell the story by any means available.
The two schools share a kinship in producing Hall of Fame football players — Walter Peyton and Robert Brazile, both from Jackson, and Aeneas Williams and Harold Carmichael of Southern, among others. But these institutions share more than athletics: Their roads to the promised land of education and sports have been rough.
For years, both schools were intentionally treated differently when it came to funding by their state legislatures. For decades, they had to fight tooth and nail for the proverbial drop in the bucket of what other state-funded schools received. Somehow they built programs that produced graduates of state and national importance in education, business, law, government, the sciences and other fields.
But these two great institutions share a tragic note from the not-that-distant past that I hope gets mentioned with respect on College Game Day: the deaths of unarmed students by law enforcement in the 1970s. To date, no one has been punished for what happened in either incident.
In May 1970 at Jackson, officers fired more than 150 rounds and 400 bullets or pieces of buckshot into a dorm, shooting out virtually every window, killing a JSU student and 17-year-old high school student and wounding 12 others.
Authorities said they saw a sniper on the roof, but an FBI investigation found no evidence of the sniper claim.
In fall 1972 at Southern University, two students were killed by law enforcement on the Baton Rouge campus during a student protest. The unarmed students were shot in the head by a shotgun blast. No law enforcement officer has confessed or been accused in that shooting.
Those stories need to be told today.
Most Jaguar and Tiger fans will be happy to show off their campuses and grads, both athletically and academically. Their coaches, students and alumni no doubt will be in their Columbia blue and gold for Southern and in their navy blue and white for JSU behind the “Game Day” announcers’ table.
It’s going to be beautiful and perhaps educational to some Americans, many of whom have never had a connection to the 102 HBCUs in the U.S.
Too bad rain is expected for the game, which may hurt attendance, anticipated to be around 60,000. Just think: These are two schools with combined enrollments of about 17,000 students.
Thanks, Coach Prime, for being you and making this happen. Now, I hope my Jaguars win by 20.
