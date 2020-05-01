About two months ago, I was me. By that, I mean I was the guy who liked to have family and friends over to the house for barbecues, music and to have a good time. The more people, the merrier.
Let’s play cards. Let’s play dominoes. Let’s just shoot the breeze.
I seldom turn down an invitation to have fun elsewhere. I loved being with a group. That was me.
As we approach the reopening of our economy, I’m not that guy right now, and I probably won’t be for a while. There are probably millions just like me who will take baby steps into whatever the new normal will be.
The coronavirus has swooped in and changed what makes me, me. The sickness and the death threats that this thing issues daily will sit me down when I want to stand up. There won’t be an eagerness to say “Put me in, Coach!”
And, because I am a black American, I have a particular issue. By many accounts, the mortality rate for black Americans is 2.7 times higher than whites and nearly as bad over most other minority groups. For whatever reasons — poor health habits, scant health care options or for other reasons — I and many of my friends stand a greater risk of dying from this.
How many times do I have to say “No,” when I get this question yet again: “Have you ever seen anything like this?”
There are a lot of things on my mind. Will I pack my bags and travel with the Southern University’s football Jags this year? Hopefully, there will be a college football season. Even if all the health experts say the coast is clear, will I sit on a party bus with 40 people for four hours to see my fav team play?
Will I sit in the stadium, shoulder to shoulder, with thousands of people without masks on? I don’t know. I hope I can because that was me. That was me BC-19 (Before COVID-19).
Will I host barbecues and holiday parties this year? Will I have my friends over to play cards, drink adult beverages and have a good time? That’s what makes me, me. I can’t say. And what would the turnout be anyway?
The scientists say this scourge may be with us for quite some time. It could go away, hide and return. I hope not.
I am not at the age anymore to take chances. I harken back to the time I played football, basketball and baseball. I was strong then and I took chances, but that was eight presidents ago. I have closed more doors than I will open.
COVID-19 is a deadly obstacle, kind what I thought when I was a 150-pound safety tackling 200-pound running backs. I saw trouble coming, found a way to make the tackle and got back up. You don’t see COVID-19.
Seeing things opening up on the horizon is hopeful. I’m rooting for restaurants, barbershops, specialty shops and small businesses to make it. I hope the workers return and they can get living wages.
It’s unconscionable to believe there are 30 million people unemployed in this country. This is so sad. And as minorities suffer disproportionately from the deadly power of this virus, it’s also minorities who were among the first to lose their jobs during this pandemic.
I’ve heard some say the government’s new unemployment checks are making former workers decide to stay home rather than go to work. It’s an incentive not to work, they said. I disagree. I think says a lot about the poor wages and benefits that were and are being offered now.
I’m pulling for a miraculous turn of events, that somehow COVID-19 inexplicably disappears. Or a vaccine is developed quicker than first thought.
I pray for the people whose businesses are hanging on by a thread. And, for those workers at the bottom of the pay scale, I hope that this pandemic gets them the raises they deserve and need to take care of themselves and their families.
As for me personally, getting back into the mainstream probably won’t happen until I feel the coast is clear. I hope it is sooner rather than later. I really want to be me again.
Email Edward Pratt a former newspaperman who writes a weekly column at epratt1972@yahoo.com.