“Not all superheroes have capes, some have teaching degrees.” — Unknown.
Mr. Jesse Mills died last month at 92. His death didn’t move the general public’s interest needle one bit. However, in the mid-1960s, he made me and a lot of other young black boys in Baton Rouge better.
Mr. Mills was a sixth grade teacher at Reddy Elementary. But he was a lot more than that. He was a role model in the way he dressed, walked, talked and, more so, how he found ways to teach us boys discipline even when we didn’t know he was doing it.
Shirt in your pants. Come to class with your hair combed. Keep your sneakers and shoes tied and looking good (even if a piece of cardboard covered a hole in the sole). Yes, sir. No, sir. Be quiet while he spoke. No chewing gum in his class. If you violated that, well, continue reading.
If a fifth or sixth grade female teacher was having trouble with an out-of-control boy, a remedy was at the ready. Mr. Mills would be teaching our class when a student from another class would come in and hand him a slip of paper.
Uh-oh!
In a minute or two, he would grab a small board, which many of us had met, tell us to continue doing our lesson and be quiet as he headed to the sender of the note, where a male offender would be shaking in fear knowing “Mr. Mills is coming.” Little conversation preceded a few whacks on the buttocks as discipline. (Not the accepted way of doing things today, I know.)
The event usually lasted a minute, involving a few tears, and then Mr. Mills would head back to his class. A repeat engagement with the same boy was rarely required.
(Mr. Mills also disciplined girls, too, but with a belt or something; however, the boys were not impressed at the apparent lack of real effort during these encounters.)
But Mr. Mills was more than that board. He commanded the school’s military-styled drill team, which was all about discipline and following instructions. He was the basketball coach — again, discipline.
He selected the boys to clean plates in the cafeteria. No pay was involved, but the workers would get extra food. Somehow he knew the boys who could use the food the most and that much of it would find its way to their homes.
Mr. Mills also chose the boys to be crossing guards. That meant you got a bamboo pole with a yellow flag at the end, and you wore a shiny silver badge on a shoulder-waist strap.
Those boys would stand at intersections and actually stop traffic so students could cross the street. If you were chosen, boy, that meant you were special. You had to be at school about an hour early to go to your post.
It was a huge deal if he chose you for the traffic light at the busy Highland Road-Terrace Street intersection. I was so happy when my friend James and I got that assignment. While only 11 years old, Mr. Mills taught and trusted us to act like grown men. James and I were never late and never missed a day.
He rounded up boys to put up chairs in the auditorium for programs and do chores around the school. You had to finish a job at a certain time and do it correctly.
But more than that, he was a good teacher who also would spend time talking to us about doing the right things and being ready when we left Reddy.
In a strange twist of fate, decades later, I joined New St. John Baptist Church in south Baton Rouge. To my surprise and delight, guess who was a deacon there? Mr. Mills.
Thinking about Mr. Mills, I share the quote: “A good teacher is like a candle — it consumes itself to light the way for others.” Thank you, Mr. Mills for your teaching, for that board of yours and for having enough faith in me to be a crossing guard at the corner of Terrace Street and Highland Road.
