Blood pressure screenings are given during the inaugural James Miller Memorial Health Fair and Blood Drive in July in New Orleans. The event, a joint effort of LSU Health New Orleans, Tulane University and The Blood Center, honors the memory of Tulane student James Miller, who died while vacationing with his family in November. Miller worked at Audubon Zoo and was actively involved in community service. His mother, Dr. Fern Tsien, is assistant dean for medical student research at LSU Health New Orleans, and his father, Chris Dvorak, is an instructor at Tulane University School of Medicine.