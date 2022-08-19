I watched from my office window as the LifeShare Blood Center bus rolled into the parking lot, slowly finding its spot to set up shop. In a few minutes, co-workers would be offering their arms.
Not me, though. I’m batting zero for over 35 years on donating blood. I did it once or twice in my 20s or 30s. I just have never really thought about it since then.
I’ve seen this movie. Similar big vehicles seeking blood donations have stopped at my job sites announcing a crying need for lifesaving blood because of a terrible event or because the supply is woefully low here or somewhere else.
Now, after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross says blood donations are absolutely critical as the country faces the worst shortage in over a decade.
I get it. And, in these days of daily bullet-riddled bodies, coupled with all of the regular issues, a lot of blood is needed. If that wasn’t enough, I saw this note on social media a few days ago:
“A massive thank you to those amazing angels out there who donate blood. Two days ago, you saved my life without even knowing it was being used. I came into (the) hospital with sepsis and ended up with internal bleeding and have to have emergency blood. Without your donations I would not be here today.”
As I headed to my vehicle to get my lunch, I thought that I would give the blood thing a shot. Then, I came to a great big “Nah.” It’s going to take too long.
Then another thought hit me. My son has been a blood donor since 9/11 in 2001. He was in high school and has donated twice a year since. He’s in his 30s now.
I never asked him, but I wonder if he felt his blood donations saved a child or a mother or someone’s favorite grandmother. My guess is he just did it because it was a good thing to do.
And there is something else. Black blood donors play a critical role in helping people with sickle cell disease, a debilitating genetic blood disease that affects Black people. There aren’t enough blood donors to meet this urgent need.
Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, but fewer than 3% of blood donors. I’ve had a niece and a nephew die from complications from sickle cell.
Thinking of them, I recently gave a monetary donation to the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana. Now, why would I not give blood that may help a sickle cell patient — or others?
With that in mind, I finished lunch and I headed over to the blood donation bus. I was greeted nicely and professionally. I think I didn’t get a hug because I came in about 15 minutes before they were to close.
I answered all the health questions and a phlebotomist stuck my finger to check my blood. Yikes! For some reason, I hadn’t counted on that.
Then in a split second it was over. I was good. Let’s get this thing done. Another phlebotomist tightened a tie around my arm to force a needle-welcoming vein to pop up. She tightened it more. Nothing. The nurse said she would not risk sticking me and making a mistake.
I was handed off to another phlebotomist. She had the same problem on both arms and found nothing to stick. They had to back away from me. It happens. “Sir, do you drink water?” I was asked. Well, not enough it seems if that helps the veins pop up.
Like a baseball pitcher who was not getting the job done, I was pulled. Let go. Politely shown the door. I felt bad. My hope to help a child or someone hurt at a construction site or someone with sickle cell was dashed.
But I will try again and again. And those of you who haven’t considered it, please don’t dismiss it, especially folks who look like me. Maybe someone, with no chance of ever knowing you, will toss a “thank you” on social media for saving their life.
Whatever that good feeling is, I want it and I will get it.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.