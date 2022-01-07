How did you feel when the curtain fell on 2021?
Well, I immediately felt relief that I had escaped the scary grip of COVID-19’s dangerous siblings, delta and omicron.
I reflect on 2021 with my heart broken about the nearly 150 homicides in Baton Rouge. I’m not so woke that I can’t admit that virtually all of the dead, the wounded and the perpetrators were from ZIP codes where the majority of the population is Black.
But then there is hope.
I hope going forward that people who can help will look past the police scene tape on the news to notice that, many times, the backdrops were crumbling, blighted neighborhoods. I hope they saw that the public schools nearby have not had the money and academic programs poured into them that two particular public local high schools have received.
Maybe this year they will get some of the pretty trees, and colorful street markings and other signs of beauty included in recent city-parish projects. Too often, such things for those neighborhoods fall into the “next year” column.
I hope that the talk of the city spending money in some of these communities this year is part of a multi-year commitment with a wide-ranging plan involved. But, if the goal is only to catch the bad guys, well, that’s not a plan. Too often these communities get a tourniquet when they actually need surgery and a recuperation period.
There is more to be written on this. But that’s for later.
A week into 2022, I’m hoping more of the cowards who violently stormed into our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, will get prison time. What a blight on this country that these people were willing to dismantle our democracy to satisfy the selfish whims of a fallen politician who believed only He is American, and not all of us.
I hope that the politicians who once claimed they supported good government and the heroes in blue will get the backbone to admit that an attack on our very existence as a democracy occurred last year, and to call out its spiritual ringleader. Well, at least I can hope.
I hope the wanton attacks on voting rights spreading like cancer through the body of our country will subside and be reversed. And let’s call this effort what it is, a blatant and clear attack on Black and minority voters.
Hopefully, the attempt to whitewash Black history will be stilled, because it is blight on America. It is really interesting that many in the South have bought into that effort, because the wealth of so many Southern families and the South’s early economy was built on the backs of slaves. Tell the truth, I hope, about my ancestors’ history even if it is a thorny pill for some children to swallow.
I hope the young people who united in Baton Rouge and around the country after the murder of George Floyd will continue to use their voices for what is right. They were not scared to say Black Lives Matter, while understanding that the mantra embraced all people who are often trampled by injustices in the justice system.
I hope that the rising tide of young people of color starting their own businesses, taking meaningful government positions, and apparently benefiting from the passage of family wealth, continues. Adding here that they will be advocates for those needing a hand up.
Maybe this will be the year that Louisiana politicians will embrace legislation that is good for all of Louisiana, from Delhi to Rayne to Baton Rouge to Tickfaw to Lake Charles, not for their political parties. Well, that might be too optimistic.
And I hope that the science on fighting COVID-19 improves, and that people do what is needed for everyone’s benefit, so that we can rein in this monster and return to some sort of normalcy. Lord knows we need a break.
I have to hope for so many things in 2022. We can’t lose hope. As the Italian proverb says, “Hope is the last thing ever lost.”
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.