From the dais, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, of Bossier Parish, questioned Sept. 19, 2018, Randy Pierce, general manager of DEMCO, on the left at the desk, and lawyer Jim Ellis about compensation received by board members of nonprofit cooperatives that sells electricity to its members. Angered at some of the lucrative benefits part-time board members receive, the PSC ordered an investigation of all 10 electric coops that serve about 900,000 members in rural Louisiana.