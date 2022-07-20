Don’t know much about history. Don’t know much geography. Don’t know much about the French you took?
You too can be a member of a Louisiana school board.
At least, if you know what the Louisiana Republican Party wants you to know.
Maybe you think it’s an easy quiz. They are for reading, writing and arithmetic, like you are.
The boldfaced material in the recruiting flyer sets out the party agenda more precisely: “We are specifically focused on recruiting candidates who oppose COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and the Neo-marxist ideology known as Critical Race Theory.”
Don't know much about capitalization? That should be “neo-Marxist” ideology.
The state of Louisiana public education is kind of parlous these days, and it has less to do with the usual problems — funding and academic rigor, charters or trad schools — than the far-right obsession with these kinds of social-media issues. If, in fact, they are issues at all.
There are doubtless some teachers in courses for the college-bound who parade their knowledge of the once-obscure critical race theory. But realistically, that’s not a subversive threat in Louisiana public schools.
Anti-vax sentiment in the GOP is widespread on the far-right and comprehensively stupid, but that entire galaxy of issues appears to be fading so fast for most people that the James Webb telescope can’t find it.
The hot buttons of sexuality — after all, every new generation believes it invented sex — provide some fodder for the agitation underway in this week’s qualifying. As if on cue, Education Superintendent Cade Brumley was on the front pages Wednesday asking for the U.S. Department of Education, or the White House, or somebody to clarify new sex discrimination rule changes proposed by the Biden administration.
"We shouldn’t discriminate against any children in any school,” Brumley told reporter Will Sentell in an interview. "But at the same time, I don’t think it is appropriate for biological males to be in the little girls’ bathrooms. And I think that would be an opinion shared by a majority of citizens in the state of Louisiana.”
While this doesn’t seem particularly insightful, in a socially conservative state, it represents at least an official inquiry into what may be a meaningful funding issue. How meaningful? Doubtful; the idea that unisex bathrooms will be the norm in Louisiana schools anytime soon seems very far-fetched.
Maybe it is less far-fetched that the Biden administration wants to appear to be the tribune of progressivism. One can also doubt that any kind of liberal agenda is pushed too far, as the Democrats face a difficult political environment this fall.
Just as there are limits to how much Washington will meddle in such controversies, there are also limits to how useful indoctrination in the GOP’s anti-leftist agenda will be to people running for school board. If they win, candidates will find that very little of their time in public office will be spent on this kind of debate.
The Louisiana GOP ran workshops around the state — no liberal press allowed — to train advocates for the culture war in school board meeting rooms. But to the extent that the “threats” to schoolchildren are chimerical, what does this agitation tell us?
Vanishing are the days of school board meetings as gatherings of civic-minded individuals united by a more-or-less common vision of public schools for the betterment of society.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t controversies back in the day, as integration and its difficulties attest.
But the commonality of the commitment is gone when a sect — the Louisiana GOP folks represent only a radical part of the party membership, after all — clamors for one-note culture warriors as supervisors of vital local institutions.
If you’re an impeccably conservative businessman seeking to be on the school board because schools are so important to our future economically and socially, do you want to be in the crosshairs of intolerant competitors who are insanely obsessed with vaccine fears, or who believe you don’t go to the right church or object that you have a spouse who used to be in the League of Women Voters?
But go ahead, qualifying is open until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.