Sometimes, a single name in a long list of votes tells a bigger story.
Such is the case with the House vote to resurrect a bill thought to have been killed in committee, a Louisiana version of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The obvious name on the list: House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
The speaker of the House was part of the majority that opted to override the Education Committee’s decision, on a bipartisan 7-4 vote, to kill House Bill 837. The unusual 55-37 vote brought the bill to the House floor for a vote.
The leadership of the Education Committee last year was a major headache for Schexnayder, who was elected by a bipartisan vote to his job — but the backing of many Democrats to choose him was resented by some Republicans in 2020.
He’s been a one-armed political juggler ever since.
Last year’s ill-judged comments from the former chairman of House Ed caused a firestorm. Rep. Ray Garofalo, of St. Bernard Parish, apologized for an idiotic remark that the benefits of slavery should be taught in schools along with the bad, but the damage was done.
The speaker — constantly trying to triangulate his political standing among fellow Republicans and the Democrats who helped elect him — wasn’t amused in the first place by Garofalo bringing up his legislation attacking teaching of “critical race theory” in schools.
That doesn’t exist in Louisiana schools, but it was — like “Don’t Say Gay” — a national social media sensation. Schexnayder was obliged to remove Garofalo from the committee chairmanship.
The speaker made no secret that he told Garofalo’s replacement — a conservative Republican, Lance Harris of Alexandria — that incendiary bills shouldn’t be leaving House Ed.
But now, the speaker himself votes to discharge the “Don’t Say Gay” bill from House Ed?
The committee structure may be a boring topic, but it is a vital operating system for the House, or any legislative body. To get the votes for the discharge meant that the GOP leadership was not only taking a political stand on an anti-gay measure, but that a committee decision was undermined.
The decision in committee against House Bill 837 by Rep. Dodie Horton, of Haughton — a card-carrying member of the GOP grenade-throwing caucus — wasn’t even a close call on the merits. It’s meant to stuff into the classroom closet any discussion of gay people in society.
It would bar teachers and other school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms. It would also prohibit teachers from talking about their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students through high school.
Difficult to enforce, potentially dangerous for teachers’ careers.
Why this bill? And even more strikingly, why this procedure? The speaker is supposed to be a leader of the whole House, not just one party or faction. He or she — one day, we’ll get the latter — has a duty to protect the rules and traditions of fair play that allow a legislative body to function.
Not only the speaker but also Harris, the new chairman, voted to override the decision of his own committee.
Strikingly, not all members of the House Republican leadership agreed with this departure from the norms of the body. The number-two Republican, Speaker pro-tem Tanner Magee of Houma, voted against the discharge motion.
The discharge vote shows not only the speaker in a poor light institutionally. It represents the GOP doubling down on anti-gay prejudice as a political winner. That’s questionable at best these days.
And it also represents a break with major elements of the business community that don’t want to deal with disputes like that in Florida, where Disney ran afoul of GOP social conservatives.
It’s a real economic loser for Louisiana tourism: Don’t say gay in the French Quarter?
Tensions among Schexnayder’s Republicans would have existed even if the speaker had not chosen to discharge the Horton bill, but at least he had an institutional leg to stand on.
Probably, this is Schexnayder triangulation: Another grenadier of House Republicans, Danny McCormick of Oil City, passed to the House floor the measure making abortion a homicide. That is another national firestorm, much opposed by mainstream anti-abortion groups. It’s also poison for Louisiana tourism jobs.
House and Senate must defuse the McCormick grenade; passing out Horton’s measure perhaps is meant to balance the scales. We can be as nutty as the right-wing of the GOP caucus wants us to be, the speaker says with his vote.
But it doesn’t do the House as an institution any good.
