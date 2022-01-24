He was for the levees in south Louisiana before he voted against them, and he’s for them now that we get money to build them.
If that sounds like hypocrisy on the part of Steve Scalise, you’re not appreciating honesty as it is practiced in the United States Capitol.
While Jefferson Parish’s Scalise gets most attention because of his leadership role in the U.S. House as minority whip — a powerful position that is of great benefit to Louisiana’s parochial concerns — all members of the delegation are typically driven to contortions to fit themselves into the party lines that govern the House.
In fact, Scalise worked with other members of the delegation to push the various levee projects and other Louisiana interests in the funding bills that he eventually voted against. This newspaper's Mark Ballard explained the way that the specific benefits to Louisiana were developed over several years with the work of Scalise in leadership and other delegation members of both parties, including that shrewd technician of public works legislation, fellow U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.
Congress rarely tackles major bills without bundling many issues together. When it acts on large measures — like Joe Biden’s late “Build Back Better” agglomeration, starting in the trillions in spending — for today's House members there are two imperatives greater than what is good for one’s state.
Rule 1 is to vote the party line. Rule 2 is to pick apart a huge bill with many provisions to find a plausible reason to follow Rule 1.
No harm, no foul: In the case of the bills funding the levees and other projects, the measures were going to pass anyway, because of Rule 1.
Your state gets its money and if you are Scalise and Graves, you issue press releases applauding your own hard work in getting the money. Forget that yea or nay thing.
Arguably, and on many other issues than the recent infrastructure measures, Louisiana benefits from their influence and savvy. But beyond the current spending bills are even higher stakes.
Scalise is No. 2 in the GOP hierarchy in the House, narrowly in the minority. Presidents, and maybe particularly Biden, usually lose seats in the House in the first midterm election, this November.
Should Scalise become majority leader in the House, his influence grows dramatically. And while no one is going to hear speculation like this pass his lips, he might be even more powerful; current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is not exactly lighting up the scorecards for effectiveness or eloquence. See McCarthy's rambling incoherence on the House floor in November.
GOP expectations are very high. If the economy continues to recover and if inflation abates, the GOP might win but maybe with fewer seats than expected. The leadership and the historic role of speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives might be up for grabs.
So long as a popular member from Jefferson Parish remembers Rules 1 and 2.
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.