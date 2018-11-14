Here we go again, with Broward County.
While the balance of power in the U.S. Senate does not change, whether incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson or Republican Gov. Rick Scott wins the race, the nation is facing yet another agonizing recount of Florida ballots.
Much controversy arises in the Atlantic Coast jurisdiction of Broward County, made famous back in the contested 2000 presidential election. The president and Scott see malfeasance at best, but the probable cause of the new controversy may well be the same as before, paper ballots.
With more than 8 million votes cast in Florida, Louisiana folks may well ask, why don't they have voting machines? There's some controversy in Louisiana about them, as the state is trying to replace its current system with a new type of machine, but that suggests a way to help: We could give Florida our old ones.
Got to be better than hanging chads, a la 2000.
And we can recycle an old joke from those days, too. If they have Louisiana voting machines, they wouldn't have these problems.
But they would have Edwin W. Edwards elected governor of Florida.