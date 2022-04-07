Steve Carter, we need you now.
The former state representative died last year of complications from COVID-19. And even had he lived, he would no longer be a member of the state House; he served three terms, the limit, and then narrowly lost getting into a runoff for an open Baton Rouge seat in the state Senate in 2019.
As chairman of the House Education Committee, he helped Gov. Bobby Jindal pass landmark bills on public schools in 2012. Later, he became one of the State Capitol's truth-tellers, about the dramatic failure of the Legislature to raise the 30-year-old rate of the gasoline tax.
Such is the narrow anti-tax mentality of timorous House members that even the objective arguments and hail-fellow-well-met cajoling of Carter were not enough to land the two-thirds votes required these days for almost all major legislation.
But for the state’s transportation future, Carter’s role is particularly missed right now.
About $500 million missing, as the fate of a new bridge for the capital region hangs in legislative limbo.
Steve Carter was, in a behind-the-scenes role, the first effective leader of the capital’s regional caucus in the House in decades.
Carter devoted himself to the thankless internal task of trying to get the delegation to move in the same direction during debates on state priorities.
Baton Rouge has been a — perhaps, the — growth center for the state, or at least the anchor of it along the Interstate 10/12 corridor. But for decades it was sharply divided politically.
That went beyond the usual racial divisions that have held Louisiana back. The capital city was sharply divided between business and labor for many years. Before that, the city was an anti-Long center when populists ruled the state from the governor’s office off and on for generations.
More recently, integration helped fuel growth in suburban parishes Livingston and Ascension; if race divisions can be an issue almost anywhere in the South, they were particularly damaging in a town which had one of the longest-running school desegregation conflicts in American courts.
And even more recently, growing partisan divides between White Republicans and Black Democrats changed the landscape in both House and Senate. Today, party allegiance is the shorthand for how most members will vote on budgets and bills — and Baton Rouge’s city members and suburban colleagues are usually on opposite sides.
A regional legislative delegation does make a difference if members can be poked and prodded, as Carter was good at, into coalescing around the major priorities in the budget, like big capital projects.
Like the $500 million that Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed to jumpstart a new Mississippi River bridge in south Baton Rouge.
Since, the newspaper has been filled with stories about legislative hesitation to commit to this megaproject, which is a technical term in state law for dedicating large sums to long-term commitments like the bridge.
The $500 million in new surpluses and federal funding helps to make this year “a once-in-a-lifetime moment where the state has the resources to make a big capital commitment to a big, signature project for Louisiana,” said Adam Knapp of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
There are political headwinds: Other areas of the state need money and their members are leery of spending that much as a down-payment on the megaproject bill “for Baton Rouge” — although as Edwards and Knapp have noted, the capital bottleneck is a major state problem, not purely local.
But if it’s a statewide project, it also should be a Baton Rouge regional priority? Not exactly.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales, whose constituents sit in congestion on the region’s highways, was understandably all for it: It “has my full support.”
That was January. Now Schexnayder — admittedly, having a full-time job as speaker — has been hardly out-front on the bridge.
Key budget leaders like Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette and, remarkably, Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White, whose Baton Rouge constituents are almost daily inconvenienced on the roads, are cool to the megaproject allocation.
Perhaps a Carter-led delegation office might not make a difference. But one can imagine him quietly going around to legislative leaders and pointing out to them a political reality: If one is a Senate president or House speaker facing term limits, and maybe considering statewide races in 2023, who wants to run in the populous capital region as the man who killed the Baton Rouge bridge?
Email Lanny Keller at lkeller@theadvocate.com.