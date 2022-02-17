Sometimes in politics, the messenger is the message.
Barry Ivey, a Republican from Central in suburban Baton Rouge, proves the lesson, painfully. Over and over again.
He proposed House Bill 22, to remap districts for members of the Louisiana Supreme Court. That’s overdue, as it was last done in 1997 and population shifts documented in the 2020 census showed wild malapportionment in the seven districts.
With patented Ivey earnestness, he implored members of the House to back his map during the February redistricting session. He said it would not affect any incumbent members of the court and would create a second majority-minority district, sprawling a bit from Baton Rouge up to Caddo Parish, but still, he said, well within tolerable bounds.
A member of the House, Mark Wright of Covington, abruptly and ungrammatically moved to cut off debate on HB22. “I motion to table,” he said.
The majority promptly voted to table, 52-43.
Ivey exploded in a personal privilege statement of self-righteousness remarkable even for him. The House is not patriotic, he said, not doing the right things, refusing to pass the bill he had worked so hard on, as he has on many other bills in past years.
The House is not about doing right but following party leaders’ orders — “voting the button others push” — and is led about by “deep-pocketed special interests.”
The House is “more about self-preservation and D-and-R politics,” Ivey said. The House failed to do its duty on HB22 because members want to adjourn this week, after passing basically everything the GOP leadership wanted in redistricting.
“Heaven forbid,” Ivey said, “don’t make a judge upset.”
“We’re too stupid to work together,” he said in his rambling statement. Ivey confessed, and demonstrated, that he did not have the eloquence of his friend Cedric Glover of Shreveport, who presented another doomed map the day before.
But it is a telling comment on Ivey’s statements that he had once refused to speak to Glover for 18 solid months, because of a set-to some years earlier on the House floor.
If you did not know the back story, you’d think Ivey is, as Rep. C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge called him, the truth-teller of the House.
Ivey is an intelligent and hardworking member who long ago wore out his welcome. Zealotry is no substitute for leadership, nor is IQ a substitute for the emotional intelligence needed to work with others and persuade them to support good legislation.
Ivey has flunked the EQ test for years.
He has studied deeply the issues of state taxation and he is correct that the shortsightedness of special interests has stood in the way of progress. And progress, by the way, is defined by the slew of bills he’s filed in financial sessions to reform the tax code.
All Ivey bills are perfect in the author’s eyes and rarely do they get the time of day in hearings.
One episode on another Ivey issue is telling. During the often-heated debate on rules for 2020 elections, Ivey repeated his arguments over and over, until the committee chairman politely but firmly cut him off.
Then Ivey insisted on filling out a witness card, stepping down from the dais to face the committee and repeat his arguments, so he’d have more time. It was a striking example of self-indulgence, violating the unwritten rule that members on a committee should not game the hearing rules that way.
For this redistricting session, Ivey had voted with his party on the politically important congressional maps, saying in good faith — as you know, he always acts in good faith — that drawing a second minority-majority U.S. House district would not work.
But he, as so often, had his own plan for the Supreme Court map and was going to present it, however late in the session, and however few votes he’d get from his fellow Republicans, almost two-thirds of the House.
In elections in the 1950s, a lady gushingly told the cerebral Adlai Stevenson that he’d get the vote of every thinking American.
Thank you, he said, “but I need a majority.” He didn’t get one, twice. Ivey believes himself the thinking man’s friend in the House, but he needs a majority.
Ivey petulantly said Wednesday he might not present any more bills in the House during this term. Probably more than 52 members hope that he follows through.
