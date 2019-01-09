There is generally a crowd for the mayor’s State of the City speech to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, and Sharon Weston Broome’s talk was well-received by the group.

But that has also been the case before, including for similar talks from her broadly grinning predecessor, Kip Holden. What was different for Broome on Wednesday was a change in tone, something in the atmospherics of the talk.

That was the sweet smell of victory.

Broome drew applause on mention of her backing of a big road program financed by a half-cent sales tax that passed in December with 61 percent of the vote. She also got a hand for the property tax millage, passing by an even larger percentage, to fund a Bridge Center to keep the mentally ill out of Parish Prison and hospital emergency rooms.

There was much else for her to comment on, including her happy report that she’s shed 35 pounds — leading by example on programs promoting physical fitness, and sweating all the way, she said.

The mayor will take her State of the City talk on the road, to McKinley’s Alumni Center and other venues over the coming few days. She is lighter in her step, in more ways than one.

