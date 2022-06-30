Words like tantrum and disgraceful are being worn out as the story of Donald Trump’s Oval Office tenure is told, over and over again.
Perhaps we can wonder how many people are listening. That Trump plays only by his own rules is well-known.
But there is still a strong case in the public’s interest that the horrible events of Jan. 6, 2021, are not relived yet again in a criminal trial against the former president, damning though the facts clearly are.
The GOP leadership tried to attaint the congressional committee’s investigation by nominating rank troublemakers — of which today’s caucus is well-stocked — instead of responsible senior members who would have represented the interests of the nation in a fair inquiry. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quite correctly refused to go along with the GOP sabotage, a couple of courageous and independent Republicans nevertheless stepped forward.
There’s no basis for The Wall Street Journal’s jibe that the committee is “steeped in partisanship.” The GOP leadership, including our own Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish, built it that way with their political boycott.
A young aide to Trump, Cassidy Hutchinson, told the story of the chaos in and around the Oval Office during the events leading up to and during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
She is a former intern to Scalise and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, both avid Trump defenders who should be reflecting on the behavior that Hutchinson recounted under oath. Is this what they want in the president of the United States?
Some of it is second-hand but she overheard, in the midst of an almost unreal breakdown of an American president, the kind of conversations among senior Trump aides that should cause every American, even the most pro-MAGA, to cringe.
As the Journal recounted, a fair bit of what Hutchinson saw was firsthand: “… Ms. Hutchinson said she saw a White House valet cleaning up food and broken dishes that Mr. Trump had thrown in a rage about the election.”
The vast amount of evidence about Trump’s awfulness on so many levels is not something that Republicans can hide from their eyes.
What are the political ramifications of the committee’s work? Maybe it will dent the substantial majorities of voters in Louisiana and other states where the 2020 incumbent won healthy majorities, should Trump be nominated in 2024.
But maybe not. Some of the support for the former president arises not from his positions on tariffs or energy or other substantive issues, but from anger — driven by immigration, or racial animosity, or a general contempt for authority. There’s a constituency out there for tantrums.
And however ill-advised that outlook on the Trump failure should be, it is a political fact of life — and politics, at the highest level, bears on whether there should be a criminal trial on the conspiracy by the former president to void the clear result of the 2020 election.
Democrats on the committee seem to be building a legal case for a conspiracy charge, something lawyers understand but most people will consider abstract.
But former top federal officials have laid out the serious difficulties facing the U.S. Justice Department and whatever special prosecutor might be named to pursue a case.
It would be a drawn-out affair: Trump has shown he knows how to tangle his pursuers in legal red tape. As long as, say, the 2024 primary season, in which Trump will cry victimhood the whole time.
Trump’s damage to this country includes something the first-class marketer that he is should understand, to America's brand. Our image in the world would be further damaged by a trial of a former president, hauled into the dock like some corrupt Latin caudillo.
As president, Joe Biden now might face the kind of decision that Gerald R. Ford saw in the potential trial of his disgraced predecessor. Ford’s pardon of Richard M. Nixon may have doomed his own chances in the 1976 election, but it is today widely considered the right and courageous decision.
Biden would certainly anger many in his own party with a pardon. And he might just despise Trump enough not to do it anyway. But is the trial in the interests of the country?
Not now, and probably not any time. Presidents must be judged in the context of high politics, not district courts.
