Before he was elected to the City Council, JP Morrell was a state senator from New Orleans. He was a strong chairman of one of the Legislature’s “money” committees, Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, among other accomplishments. Because of his background, he knew that some listeners from other parts of the state might be less than riveted this session by a discussion of governance of the Sewerage & Water Board, hardly a big issue outside of the city.
OK, he admitted, this legislation was perhaps not as exciting as his most successful legislative crusade, pushing through the end of Jim Crow-era jury rules. Ending nonunanimous jury verdicts, Morrell said, was a real “jersey-hanging moment."
Morrell's phrase suggests a great question to ask as the Legislature gets rolling into the second half of this year’s general session: What exactly is going to be the “jersey-hanging moment” of the 2022 Legislature?
Some legislators, particularly those obsessed with party politics, have hung their jersey already, or rather a scalp — that of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
A Democrat, the governor vetoed the GOP leadership’s incumbent-protecting plan for new district lines for the state’s members of Congress. The Republican leadership dismissed calls for a more racially balanced set of districts; the governor had to veto it, as his party wanted.
And for only the third time since the adoption of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, a governor’s veto was overridden by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.
The scalp, or jersey, was won by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales, who knitted together the two-thirds vote by bringing together all the Republicans with a single Democrat and a few no-party members who usually vote with the Ds.
That’s an accomplishment for the speaker, but it's doubtful that it will resonate much beyond party folks who are anti-Edwards to begin with. And who knows if the map will last after federal court challenges under the U.S. Voting Rights Act?
Maybe the jersey ought not be hoisted right away, because if there are more override votes coming — and the GOP’s most ardent partisans want to score those points against Edwards vetoes — that two-thirds vote in both chambers might not track with decisions on state issues that are less redolent with politics.
Today, it’s difficult to find in the agenda for the general session a bill or set of bills that seem important enough, or controversial enough, or dark-horse enough, to qualify as the kind of jersey that Morrell left in the Claude Duval Hall when he went home.
Headline-producing issues like marijuana expansion, medical or recreational, don’t look promising so far. The former is a better bet, but if passed would be in a modest, heavily amended form.
The lawmakers who are most anti-Edwards are those taking up the various bills challenging his decisions during the late pandemic. This is hardly a great scalp even if some GOP partisans can sweat something through. To the public, it’s pointlessly fighting the last war.
So where’s the jersey? By far the biggest deal of this session is the flood of federal aid coming into the state, and a big post-pandemic bump in both one-time surpluses and unexpected money in the operating budget.
In that sense, legislators have jerseys enough to carpet Duval and Bigby halls, the corridors where many meetings are held during session. Spending billions on popular things like roads and bridges, state projects and teacher pay raises — that’s a big deal.
But it is hardly the kind of against-the-odds struggle that Morrell took on when he introduced the seemingly hopeless constitutional amendment on nonunanimous juries. And the GOP Legislature, willing or not, is going to have to split a good share of the credit this year with the team on the other side of the field, even if Edwards and his Democratic friends are outnumbered in almost every scrimmage.
Edwards’ budget plans are largely sensible and lawmakers, with plenty of money for their ideas, haven’t picked big fights yet, with the exception of balking at a full $500 million fund for a new Baton Rouge-area crossing of the Mississippi River.
Maybe they’ll shoot down the Edwards plan for the new bridge and call it a 2022 scalp. But if so, that would be a huge disappointment to the many voters stuck in Interstate 10 congestion.
Look for wrangling toward an ugly and unprincipled compromise which will satisfy neither side. And it definitely won’t be a jersey-hanging moment.
