Motive and opportunity, that’s what you want to have when you indict someone.
The opportunity: Having been informed by text of a deadly encounter of between a Black man and Louisiana state troopers, Gov. John Bel Edwards said nothing publicly, only weeks before his reelection in a closely fought 2019 election.
The motive: Obviously, keeping the facts of the Ronald Greene case out of the public eye so as not to alienate Black voters critical to his 51% runoff win on Nov. 16, 2019. Edwards received 774,498 votes to GOP businessman Eddie Rispone’s 734,286.
The opportunity for a cover-up and the motive to do it.
Any jury would buy that, and convict, right?
But the political premise of the argument is doubtful.
Leave aside the complex debate over who was told what when about Greene's death, after he was pursued in a high-speed chase and then brutally beaten. The governor has lately and more explicitly than ever used the word racism to describe the problems at State Police, one of the law enforcement institutions that he was taught to revere as son and grandson of sheriffs.
That heritage was a political asset for Edwards, a Democrat in a Republican-leaning state. But racism and institutional self-protection undermined LSP’s belated response to the 2019 incident that killed Greene, and Edwards’ defense is that he was specifically asked by federal law enforcement not to talk about it.
As the governor noted in an emphatic denial of the political accusation in all this, the U.S. Department of Justice in the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump, with vast influence in Louisiana, was stumping for Rispone, who had based his campaign entirely on Trump idolatry.
“I find it hard to believe that the release of this video during the election would not have had a profound consequence,” Joshua Stockley, a political scientist at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, told The Associated Press. “It would have been enormous.”
Could there have been a video release if prosecutors and police were blocking it, or still assembling the footage? Then, any governor, particularly this governor, had to defer to law enforcement, or be accused of endangering the investigation.
That whatever video wasn't buried in LSP before the election did not leak is a credit to the professionalism of prosecutors. If Trump was aware of it, he did not make it an issue, and that would also be commendable.
Did the governor discern any political risk? You don’t get to be governor if you don’t think that way. And the last two governors of Louisiana have been men of undeniable and penetrating intelligence, who can carefully parse sentences on the fly while lesser mortals are trying to press them on complex subjects.
Deferring to the Trump Justice Department in this case was the politically astute thing to do, and essentially the only thing to do.
Is Stockley — an astute observer of the 2019 race — correct that Black voters might have stayed home from the polls if the video had come out?
Doubtful, too, because the Republican Party — not least in the president in 2019, and his candidate for governor — were offering nothing to Black voters. Trump’s blessing and his intense following among White voters was thought to be the ticket to oust Edwards.
Rispone was almost unknown around the state, a self-funding candidate who roughed up the third-place primary finisher, then-U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of the Monroe area. As Stockley saw around Monroe, Abraham’s supporters resented that.
Rispone had a more positive story to tell, in his extensive philanthropy for education alternatives for poor children, among other elements of his character, but it went untold in a one-note campaign. And his principal booster, the president, was as good at motivating to vote Democrats who don’t like him as Republicans who do.
The Associated Press in particular performed a real service in getting the facts out over time about the Greene case, but it is not at all clear that the video would have been enough to elect Rispone. Whatever Edwards’ response would have been, surely it would be on the side of plain justice, as well as political self-preservation.
As it was, Trump made himself the issue and Louisiana’s interests — and Trump’s candidate — were secondary to the campaign.
