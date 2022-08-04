There was an Air Force base in Lake Charles named for him and a museum in Monroe preserves the history of his role in aviation and World War II.
Perhaps too few in America remember Claire Lee Chennault, a World War II hero. And even fewer would think he’d have much to do with today’s liberal speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
After all, Chennault was born in the closing years of the 19th century and died in 1958 in New Orleans. His Southern roots were shown in his father’s name, John Stonewall Jackson Chennault.
And in his day, liberals wanted nothing to do with the Republic of China on Taiwan, the government Pelosi favored with a highly public overnight visit. She was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit in 25 years.
But as the Communist Party government of mainland China angrily reacts to Pelosi’s visit to the democracy on the island of Taiwan, surely the old man would be smiling.
There are numerous political curiosities in events this week.
One, of course, is that the Republic of China was the more-or-less legitimate government of the mainland until, defeated by the communists, what was left of its army fled across the Taiwan Strait. But because it was an autocratic government that became a Cold War symbol of opposition to the left, American liberals disdained it.
Today, having transitioned into a robust democracy and first-world economy, Pelosi is all on board with the free people of Taiwan.
Good for her.
Another irony: Today’s news is full of discussion of mercenaries, the so-called “volunteers” poured by Russia into embattled Ukraine. In Chennault’s day, the Japanese attacking China thought him a U.S. mercenary.
Having attended LSU early in the new century and learned to fly in World War I, Chennault left the U.S. to be a consultant to the embattled Chinese government; he led the American Volunteer Group, pilots of the famous Flying Tigers in the late 1930s and early 1940s, before Pearl Harbor brought America unwillingly into the world war.
As a mercenary, he was hardly the soldier of fortune that the word suggests: His AVG was blessed, albeit unofficially, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. At the highest levels of the U.S. government, the fight against Japanese aggression was seen as an American interest.
Tons of curiosities there. The democracies today struggle with unity to aid Ukraine. That was true in the 1930s, too. Sanctions were thought then to be powerful against fascist aggressors like Nazi Germany, Italy and imperial Japan. Ultimately, strength was the language the fascists understood. The line about history rhyming certainly applies.
And Chennault’s role of course had to change after Pearl Harbor. America was forced into war and he was called back to his country’s service as a general leading U.S. air forces in the China theater.
He was a fierce figure, square-jawed and plain-speaking, jolting British officers in the Cairo Conference of allied leaders in 1943; one thought him out of central casting as a belligerent “Red Indian Chief who had just collected a scalp."
“I’m glad he’s on our side,” Winston S. Churchill remarked in an aside loud enough to be heard.
His memory is on our side, too.
Chinese on mainland or Taiwan were nourished on tales of the Flying Tigers taking on the hated Japanese invaders. Chennault’s Louisiana roots are an asset in today’s world, with Taiwan as a major U.S. trading partner and investor in Louisiana's economy. The island democracy is not the Cold War liability many 1950s liberals thought of it then.
In Taipei, Pelosi stated for all to hear that the United States’ commitment to democracy is “ironclad.” There are ironies there, too, as diplomats make an elaborate dance of recognition of the communist mainland government but at the same time American law pledges defense of Taiwan. Sort of ironclad.
Still, in our little corner of the world, that Louisiana educated and nurtured a hero of World War II days should be a source of pride in our state.
